KEARNEY — A felony drug charge was dropped as part of a plea deal for a Kearney woman.

Minnie Donner, 46, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony. As part of the plea bargain, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Kari Fisk amended the charge from aiding and abetting distribution of meth (more than 140 grams), a class B felony. Fisk also dropped a felony charge of possession of meth as part of the plea bargain.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Sentencing is set for May 19 in Buffalo County District Court.

The arrest affidavit and a Nebraska State Patrol police report outline the case:

Around 10 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.

A second vehicle, a silver Ford Edge, was believed to be traveling with Lizer and driven by Michael Dodrill, 38, of Elm Creek.

Around 5 a.m. Sept. 7, 2022, a trooper saw the Chevrolet and Ford exit I-80 at the Elm Creek interchange and head north on U.S. Highway 183. A trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Chevrolet. The car came to a brief stop, then fled north at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Dodrill stopped his vehicle and stayed at the scene.

A trooper initiated a pursuit with the Chevrolet while another trooper ahead of the pursuit successfully deployed stop sticks, deflating the Chevrolet’s driver’s side rear tire. The car continued north at 95 mph, although it progressively began to lose tire tread.

The car continued north on Highway 183 for about eight miles before slowing to turn west onto 145th Road, the police report said. A trooper then performed a tactical maneuver with his vehicle to bring the Chevrolet to a stop.

Lizer attempted to flee on foot and refused repeated commands to stop. Another trooper deployed a taser and took him into custody.

Troopers searched the Chevrolet and found and seized roughly eight pounds of meth as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest affidavit. KPD estimated the meth is valued at $100,000.

When troopers contacted Dodrill in his vehicle, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. Dodrill, along with his passengers, Hallie Deleon, 23, of Elm Creek and Donner, were all arrested.

During a search of the Ford, troopers located two 9 mm handguns, three 9 mm magazines, a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana pipe and a vial of suspected THC. Troopers also located multiple pieces of paraphernalia and vials, unused plastic bags, a digital scale and a colored dabber with meth, according to the arrest affidavit.

At the jail, corrections officers located 27.5 grams (less than one ounce) of suspected meth in Deleon’s panties, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deleon and Dodrill are both scheduled to appear in court on May 19 for their respective pretrial hearings. Lizer has a warrant out for his arrest. After being released on bail, he failed to appear in court. The warrant was issued on Dec. 1, 2022.