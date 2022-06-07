Kearney woman starts Little Free Library on Camelot Way

KEARNEY — Darcy Bahensky sits at her kitchen table and glances out the window to see someone walking by her Little Free Library.

“Here comes a walker. Do you think she is going to look?” Bahensky wonders. She watches eagerly as the woman stops at the book-sharing box in Bahensky’s front yard.

“I get so excited,” Bahensky said about people showing interest in her Little Free Library.

Although this particular walker didn’t take any books, Bahensky is giddy when people show interest in her library.

Little Free Libraries is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisconsin. A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone can take a book or share a book, according to the organization’s website. It operates on the honor system, and a person doesn’t have to share a book in order to take one.

Bahensky, an Oxford native, fell in love with Little Free Libraries in 2014 while living in Portland, Oregon.

“They were everywhere, and I used to love them so much. Every time I’d find one, I’d like to peek around and see what was in it, see how they decorate it. ... I just always had so much fun finding them,” Bahensky explained.

Bahensky lived rather nomadically while working in the film and television industry, and she wasn’t able to have a library of her own at the time.

“I always just kind of had it in the back of my head that if I had a house with foot traffic, and that people would come and find it, I would I would always get one,” she said.

Bahensky moved from the West Coast to Holdrege, but their home in the small community didn’t have a lot of foot traffic. Bahensky, her husband, Ross, and children, Georgie and Leo, recently moved to Kearney. She knew the house at 5 Camelot Way was the perfect spot.

“When we moved here I just kept noticing that we were getting so many walkers and joggers and dog walkers and strollers. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is finally the perfect place,’” she said.

Bahensky hinted to her husband, Ross, that she would like to get one for their new home, and she was gifted a Little Free Library for Mother’s Day.

The library is registered with the organization, and Bahensky is the steward of her library. With the help of her family, she painted it, lined the inside with wallpaper and erected it in her front yard under a large tree.

Since she was a kid, Bahensky has loved to read but reading for enjoyment had gone to the wayside. When she lived in Los Angeles, she mainly read scripts. As a new mom, she read parenting books and children’s literature. This year, she set a goal to read 20 books for fun. She hit her goal at the end of April.

While she has been reading more books, she wants to share them to be both environmentally responsible and to help someone else discover the joy of reading.

“I’ve kind of recommitted to reading this year, and I’ve been having so much fun with it. It’s just been a really good time to get (the Little Free Library) going in conjunction with that,” she said.

As the steward of her Little Free Library, Bahensky is responsible for maintaining it, refilling it and making it compelling. She’s created an Instagram page, littlefreelibrary_kearney, to garner interest and get ideas from other stewards.

“There’s kind of like a community on Instagram of all these stewards who share their libraries and their pictures and ideas. People dress them up for holidays or they’ll do themes,” she said.

Bahensky recently created a safari theme with books about animals or references to animals. She even added a few animal toys to help dress it up and to catch the eye of passersby.

She fills the library with her own books and some of her kids’ books. She’s also received donations and has gone to garage sales to find books for various ages and genres.

The project has become a family affair for the Bahensky family. Georgie, 4, is always interested in what books are in the Little Free Library, and she wants to check it every day to see if someone has taken or left a book.

One of the biggest challenges Bahensky has encountered with her library is getting people to take books.

“My feeling is that a lot of people kind of think it’s like a charity box, right? Where it’s like hand-me-down books, but it’s really not that. It’s about sharing books with your neighbors and people around you and exposing anybody who comes by to something new or something they might not have picked up otherwise,” Bahensky said.