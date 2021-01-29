Kearney woman remains in critical condition after a house fire on Thursday

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman remains in critical condition this morning after a house fire on Thursday.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that sent the woman and two Kearney police officers to the hospital.

At 10:04 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1215 Fourth Ave. The house is owned by Paul and Winona Londer, according to the KVFD report and Buffalo County GIS.

Matt Park, 49, was leaving his driveway Thursday morning around 10 a.m. to go for his morning coffee when he saw heavy smoke in the neighborhood. He’s lived across the street north from the Londers’ house for about 20 years, and knew them as acquaintances frequenting their garage sales and auctions.

Park thought the smoke was from a neighbor’s chimney. He drove out of his alley and around the corner to find the source of the fire when he saw smoke billowing from the Londer’s house.

Park called 911, then asked a neighbor if anyone was inside the house. The neighbor said a woman was typically home at that time of the morning, so Park drove to the alley behind the Londer’s house, out of the path of the smoke, and pounded on the back door.

