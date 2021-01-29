Kearney woman remains in critical condition after a house fire on Thursday

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman remains in critical condition this morning after a house fire on Thursday.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that sent the woman and two Kearney police officers to the hospital.
At 10:04 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1215 Fourth Ave. The house is owned by Paul and Winona Londer, according to the KVFD report and Buffalo County GIS.
Matt Park, 49, was leaving his driveway Thursday morning around 10 a.m. to go for his morning coffee when he saw heavy smoke in the neighborhood. He’s lived across the street north from the Londers’ house for about 20 years, and knew them as acquaintances frequenting their garage sales and auctions.
Park thought the smoke was from a neighbor’s chimney. He drove out of his alley and around the corner to find the source of the fire when he saw smoke billowing from the Londer’s house.
Park called 911, then asked a neighbor if anyone was inside the house. The neighbor said a woman was typically home at that time of the morning, so Park drove to the alley behind the Londer’s house, out of the path of the smoke, and pounded on the back door.
“There was smoke coming out of the crack of the door as I was pounding on it.”
He got no response, but saw Kearney police officers had arrived. One officer kicked a door open, Park said, although he never saw them go inside the house.
When firefighters arrived they found the front porch of the house fully engulfed in flames. While inside the house firefighters found an adult female, according to a city of Kearney news release, and firefighters pulled her outside.
A woman believed to be in her 70s was transported by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital for potential life-threatening injuries, according to the news release. The woman later was transferred to CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Burn Center in Lincoln.
A Kearney police officer and a community service officer were treated for smoke inhalation and both later returned to duty.
Two fire engines, two utility trucks, one ladder truck and 28 firefighters responded to the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
