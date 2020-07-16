KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has pleaded guilty to selling drugs to an undercover police officer in Kearney and has entered the Central Nebraska Drug Court.
Nicole Rhodes, 31, of Kearney admitted to distribution of methamphetamine, morphine sulfate and amphetamine, and prohibited acts, all felonies, in a Nov. 27 incident in Kearney.
By pleading guilty Rhodes was admitted into the 18-month, voluntary drug court program, which allows defendants to have their cases dismissed in exchange for completing substance abuse treatment, and other conditions. Drug court operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement and treatment providers work together to design an individualized program for the offender.
Compliance with treatment and court orders is verified by frequent alcohol and drug testing, close community supervision and interaction with a judge during non-adversarial court review hearings.
If a defendant successfully completes the program, the conviction is removed from their record.
Rhodes, also known in court records as Nicole Sesna, was arrested Nov. 27 after allegedly selling the suspected drugs to an undercover police officer in the 2500 block of Third Avenue in Kearney.