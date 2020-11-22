Kearney woman lost her mother to COVID

The funeral was followed by a small graveside service at a cemetery in Franklin, where Eula’s ashes were inurned next to the grave of her husband.

Time to think

As the weather turns cold, Luth has plenty of time to think.

She will skip a family gathering and spend Thanksgiving at home alone to stay safe from COVID-19.

“It will be difficult not having my mother there with me,” she said, remembering last Christmas when her mother was at a large family gathering.

In August, on Eula’s 95th birthday, the family wanted to take her outside in the nursing home yard to be with them. “I asked the administrator if we could do that. We would do social distancing outside, but that request was denied, much to my dismay. They took a really hard line about it,” she said.

“I know where COVID came from. All the people who work at the nursing home have families. Those families are out and exposed to COVID, and the staff can bring it into the nursing home. That’s the biggest worry if you have a loved one in there. We can’t go in, but people who work there carried it in to her,” she said.