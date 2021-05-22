Kearney woman inches toward recovery months after COVID-19 diagnosis

KEARNEY — By St. Patrick’s Day, COVID-19 long-hauler Heather Beans was discouraged.
She had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, but the virus had burrowed in like a termite and refused to leave. Her symptoms, mild at first, intensified as the weeks passed. She’d had to quit her job.
In April, she underwent a week of intensive testing at the internationally respected National Jewish Health in Denver.
“All the lab work came back clean. COVID-19 affects everybody differently, but there’s just no explanation as to why I have fatigue,” she said. That’s typical of long-haulers, physicians say.
Now, slowly, four weeks after her trip to Denver, she’s finally inching toward recovery.
Since her initial story ran in the Kearney Hub on March 20 and in other statewide papers, Beans has heard from hundreds of people who are suffering with long-term effects of COVID, too, including a woman in Sioux City, Iowa, who has been struggling for 15 months.
“I have it easy compared to the stories I’ve heard from other people. I’m very thankful,” Beans said. “There’s a lot more of it out there than people know.”
Puzzling symptoms
When Beans began feeling sick on Christmas Eve, she assumed it was a sinus infection, but when she lost her sense of smell Dec. 27, she got suspicious, especially since her daughter, 18, had tested positive for COVID. Beans’ first test for COVID was negative, but five days later she tested positive.
Just six hours before her quarantine was to expire 14 days later, her husband Kenny tested positive, so quarantine in the household began again. She didn’t know it then, but her troubles were just beginning.
She went back to work as a pharmacy technician at U-Save Pharmacy, but she could barely function. She had sinus trouble, body aches and extreme fatigue. She couldn’t sleep. She had a rising heart rate. She couldn’t taste or smell. Her anxiety soared.
“I wasn’t that sick when I had COVID, but suddenly afterward — I said, ‘Holy cow, now what’s happening?’” she said. Unable to work, she quit her job.
The leg cramps were so severe that she went to the emergency room, fearing she had a blood clot, but tests were negative.
Along with Dr. Randall Goldfish, her family medicine physician at the Platte Valley Medical Group, she saw a rheumatologist and a cardiologist in Grand Island, an electrocardiologist in Lincoln, and Dr. Eduardo Freitas, a North Platte infectious disease specialist who treats long-haul COVID patients.
Beans, with “a lot of time on my hands,” also searched for clues on the internet. “I was desperate to figure out what was wrong with me,” she said.
Help in Denver
Searching online, she found National Jewish Health, an internationally respected Denver-based academic hospital/clinic that does research and treats respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. It also works with many post-COVID patients from all over the world.
Beans applied.
A nurse called her in March and did an extensive phone interview to evaluate her. She was approved, and April 15, Beans and Kenny went to Denver. When Beans arrived at NJH, she had to take a COVID test. Only those with negative tests are permitted to enter.
She and Kenny quickly knew they were in the right place.
“We met a couple from Montana, and the wife is going through the same thing I am. I think COVID long-haulers are a lot more prevalent than we realized,” she said.
She learned that NJH sees more long-haulers between the ages of 25 and 50 than any other age group. All are “in the same shape I am. They get professional skiiers, athletes, tri-athletes who compete at high altitudes, but like me, they can’t get back to normal life,” she said.
“I was blown away by NJH, how it was run and how they treated people,” she said. She said the medical staff explained patiently what they were doing as they ran each test.
“I had a cardiac MRI that took two hours. I was pretty stressed, but the staff member with me talked to me the entire time. He asked about my family and lots of other questions to keep me engaged so I didn’t think about where I was,” he said.
NJH doctors saw no visible damage to her heart and lungs. Her liver enzymes were back to normal. She had no blood clots in her legs, so they took her off the blood thinner she’d been on.
She plans to go back to NJH for a follow-up with the cardiologist there. “It was a good experience all the way around,” she said.
Doctors stumped, too
Beans’ trials reflect what local physicians have said, too. COVID remains mysterious. David Cantral, M.D., a veteran Kearney pulmonologist, described COVID as a “black box” when he talked to the Kearney Hub earlier this spring.
“This illness continues to produce surprises for us on a continuous basis. We are nowhere near full understanding of the short-term issues, let alone the long-term issues associated with it,” Cantral said.
“People who were not very sick initially now have these really debilitating symptoms. It will take months or years to work out the underlying causes of these symptoms and come up with treatments,” he added.
A slow recovery
On Thursday, Beans said her level of fatigue “depends on the day. If I talk too much or do too much, I don’t sleep very well. I get so tired that I don’t sleep, so I can’t overexert. I have to space activities out during the week. I’m getting back to a more normal life, but I still can’t go like I used to,” she said.
Doctors in Denver told her to wait a year from her COVID diagnosis to return to her job. “If you return to work too soon, your body can actually regress. It puts too much stress on your body,” she said, quoting doctors.
For now, Beans appreciates whatever glimpse of “normal” she’s privileged to see. She has begun walking again for two miles at a time and is back on her elliptical for short periods. Those activities were unthinkable in mid-March.
“I used to run three miles every morning. I’d ride my bike. I would be on the elliptical for 45 minutes a day,” she said. She would work for hours in her yard and head out again to walk her dog for two or three miles in the evening.
She has changed her diet, given up coffee and pop and drinks plenty of water. “I still get tired, but for the most part I am able to take walks again. The virus isn’t alive in me anymore. That’s a huge improvement,” she added.
Vaccination hesitancy
Still, COVID questions remain.
In early March, Beans received one Pfizer COVID vaccination, but it raised her liver enzymes, so she is hesitant to get the second shot. “Doctors’ opinions are mixed. My response is, ‘What are you going to do to make sure I don’t die?’” she said.
Because COVID inoculations implant a wee bit of COVID into patients, after which the immune system takes over, she is afraid of what a second shot might do to her still wobbly body.
Researching the issue, she has read that physicians in England and Germany don’t give former COVID patients the second vaccine. She has also read that in Great Britain, the two COVID vaccines shots are given 12 weeks apart, not three or four weeks apart as is done here, “and they get a better immune response.”
She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “finally” releasing guidelines on how to treat long-haulers, including doing monthly lab tests to chart progress, but even NJH doctors remain puzzled over lingering symptoms of long-haulers.
As her symptoms ease, doctors have given her hope. Frietas told her that COVID long-haulers do improve with time. “He suspects the same will happen with me,” she said.
She applauded the efforts of Goldfish, her internist. “He is working hard to try to figure all this out. He’s reading the latest information. I’m sure I’m not his only long-haul patient, but he’s trying to help us all get back to our lives,” she said. “I like what a New York Times article said: ‘Long-haul COVID is not rare. It’s a health crisis.’”