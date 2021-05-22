Kearney woman inches toward recovery months after COVID-19 diagnosis

Beans applied.

A nurse called her in March and did an extensive phone interview to evaluate her. She was approved, and April 15, Beans and Kenny went to Denver. When Beans arrived at NJH, she had to take a COVID test. Only those with negative tests are permitted to enter.

She and Kenny quickly knew they were in the right place.

“We met a couple from Montana, and the wife is going through the same thing I am. I think COVID long-haulers are a lot more prevalent than we realized,” she said.

She learned that NJH sees more long-haulers between the ages of 25 and 50 than any other age group. All are “in the same shape I am. They get professional skiiers, athletes, tri-athletes who compete at high altitudes, but like me, they can’t get back to normal life,” she said.

“I was blown away by NJH, how it was run and how they treated people,” she said. She said the medical staff explained patiently what they were doing as they ran each test.

“I had a cardiac MRI that took two hours. I was pretty stressed, but the staff member with me talked to me the entire time. He asked about my family and lots of other questions to keep me engaged so I didn’t think about where I was,” he said.