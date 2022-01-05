Kearney woman in federal prison for selling over a pound of meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — A Kearney woman has been sent to federal prison for 12 ½ years after selling 1½ pounds of methamphetamine in Kearney.

Nicole T. Beattie, 29, of Kearney, also known as Nicole T. Burr, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln for felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute 50 grams (1.76 ounces) or more of the drug, and 50 grams or more of a meth mixture. She had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge.

She must serve a five-year term of supervised release after serving her sentence. Beattie will be allowed to participate in a residential drug treatment program and participate in vocational and educational training.

According to court records, she will be serving her time at a federal prison in West Virginia. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at a house Beattie rented in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. Federal court records say Kearney Police found Beattie, Craig Marsh, 33, and Jeremy Gerdes, 37, all of Kearney, in a bedroom and saw two lines of suspected meth in the room on a table.