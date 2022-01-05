 Skip to main content
Kearney woman in federal prison for selling over a pound of meth in Kearney
Kearney woman in federal prison for selling over a pound of meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — A Kearney woman has been sent to federal prison for 12 ½ years after selling 1½ pounds of methamphetamine in Kearney.

Nicole T. Beattie, 29, of Kearney, also known as Nicole T. Burr, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln for felony possession of meth with the intent to distribute 50 grams (1.76 ounces) or more of the drug, and 50 grams or more of a meth mixture. She had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge.

Nicole Beattie

Nicole Beattie

She must serve a five-year term of supervised release after serving her sentence. Beattie will be allowed to participate in a residential drug treatment program and participate in vocational and educational training.

According to court records, she will be serving her time at a federal prison in West Virginia. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at a house Beattie rented in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. Federal court records say Kearney Police found Beattie, Craig Marsh, 33, and Jeremy Gerdes, 37, all of Kearney, in a bedroom and saw two lines of suspected meth in the room on a table.

During the search officers found a police radio, security camera, loaded handgun magazine, a meth pipe, bags of suspected meth and $2,850. They also found a 9mm handgun in an air register.

In a bathroom police found a case containing two bags containing 382 grams (13.47 ounces) of meth, of which 338 grams (11.92 ounces) was actual meth, records say. In another bedroom KPD found a digital scale, suspected meth residue, a meth pipe and plastic bags.

The substance was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab where it tested positive for meth.

In November, Gerdes was sentenced to four years in federal prison for felony possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. He must serve a five-year term of supervised release after serving his sentence.

Records don’t indicate where Marsh is serving his time, other than “a federal facility as close as possible to Kearney.”

Marsh’s case is pending in federal court.

