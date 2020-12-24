Kearney woman has found about 150 unique Nativity scenes from all over the world, and they're all on display at her home

KEARNEY — Christmas-lover Nancy Purintun has set up about 150 Nativity scenes in her north Kearney home.
Some teeny tiny ones, such as one scene carved into a thimble-sized stone, and others as big as 12 inches tall neatly line shelves or hang from walls and Christmas trees in every room of Purintun’s four-bedroom, two-story home.
The scenes are as unique in size as they are in the material that they are constructed.
“I have some unique things that most people haven’t seen,” Purintun said.
While showing off her displays to the Kearney Hub earlier this week, she pointed to a Western-themed Nativity scene and said, “That one I’ve never seen anyplace else.”
The open barn is fitted with Mary, Joseph, wise men and shepherds dressed in cowboy hats and vests and a cowgirl angel looking over the scene from the hayloft with a banjo in hand.
Another unique set made of wool, Purintun said she bought from the Museum of Nebraska Art.
Many other nativities she bought from the former Ten Thousand Village’s store in Kearney. The sets represent different cultures in the countries from where they were imported.
“I really liked that store because you could always go in there and buy something,” Purintun said.
One such Nativity comes from Bangladesh and is made from a straw product, another is created from roll-out oil drums and a smaller set appears to be woven and was imported from Ecuador.
“This one here always looked like it come through a hurricane,” she said of the Ecuadorian piece.
Purintun, 78, has collected the Nativity scenes since 1964 when she was pregnant with her first child. Until then she had taught at Lexington Public Schools, but Purintun said at that time in our nation’s history women weren’t allowed to teach while looking pregnant. So she asked what she could do with her time while living on a rural Overton farm.
“There’s only so much you can do,” Purintun explained. “And I went with my mom and a couple of her friends and we did ceramics. So the first one I made is sitting over there. It’s my oldest one.”
Since then Purintun has collected at least one Nativity scene per year. The latest addition is of Nativity characters on the letters, “NOEL.” Purintun has bought many of the sets in Nebraska because she said she hasn’t traveled much. Others have been presents from friends and family, including ceramic Nativities that Purintun’s late mother, Doris Rhoadarmer of rural Dawson County, painted.
Purintun displays in her sewing room/office two 10- to 12-inch sets of wise men that Rhoadarmer painted.
Rhoadarmer also gifted a beautifully painted church to Purintun and Purintun’s sister. Rhoadarmer painted the chapel with a steeple in a cream color, accented the door and roof with brown and painted stained glass windows orange and red. Purintun displays it on her basement entertainment center among ceramic evergreen trees.
Purintun also has lined Santa ceramics on the top of her kitchen cupboards, two of which are Mr. and Mrs. Claus sets painted by Rhoadarmer and Purintun’s late mother-in-law. Additionally, she displays a dozen angels or so, a couple of Christmas quilts made by her daughter-in-law and a Christmas village her parents bought pieces to throughout the years. Next to her recliner, she proudly displays a ceramic evergreen lit in tiny multi-color Christmas lights. Purintun painted and textured the tree in white and gifted it to her grandmother in 1964.
After Christmas, the Santa decorations will be replaced with snowmen in Purintun’s favorite colors.
“My favorite color of nature is white, white snow and the really blue skies,” she said.
Purintun inherited her love of Christmas from her mother.
Rhoadarmer was featured decades ago in the Lexington Clipper-Herald newspaper with her Christmas decor. As Purintun pointed out the framed article on a wall in a guest bedroom, she said she and other family members divided her mother’s Christmas items among themselves after she died.
Before Rhoadarmer’s death in 2000, Purintun said she read her mom a poem about putting something in every room that reminds you of Christmas.
“That’s what Mom did and I do, too. I make sure every room has something in it that’s Christmasey,” Purintun said.
@erikadpritchard