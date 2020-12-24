Kearney woman has found about 150 unique Nativity scenes from all over the world, and they're all on display at her home

One such Nativity comes from Bangladesh and is made from a straw product, another is created from roll-out oil drums and a smaller set appears to be woven and was imported from Ecuador.

“This one here always looked like it come through a hurricane,” she said of the Ecuadorian piece.

Purintun, 78, has collected the Nativity scenes since 1964 when she was pregnant with her first child. Until then she had taught at Lexington Public Schools, but Purintun said at that time in our nation’s history women weren’t allowed to teach while looking pregnant. So she asked what she could do with her time while living on a rural Overton farm.

“There’s only so much you can do,” Purintun explained. “And I went with my mom and a couple of her friends and we did ceramics. So the first one I made is sitting over there. It’s my oldest one.”

Since then Purintun has collected at least one Nativity scene per year. The latest addition is of Nativity characters on the letters, “NOEL.” Purintun has bought many of the sets in Nebraska because she said she hasn’t traveled much. Others have been presents from friends and family, including ceramic Nativities that Purintun’s late mother, Doris Rhoadarmer of rural Dawson County, painted.