Kearney woman felt calling to help tornado-stricken Kentucky victims

By Saturday, CRI was gathering a team to deploy. On Monday, Mendez set out for a 13-hour drive to Bowling Green, Ky., which was hard hit. Media coverage was centered on the town of Mayfield, Ky., but Bowling Green sits east of that and suffered extensive damage, too.

“CRI doesn’t respond to the hardest hit areas. It goes to the forgotten areas, to places hit just as bad but aren’t so much in the news,” she said.

A puzzling purpose

She arrived at night. By the next morning, she took a team of 24 volunteers from all over the world — from Africa as well as the U.S. — to comfort and support victims in the midst of the crisis.

“So many people were crying, but I heard the Lord say ‘Joy.’ I encouraged the team. We are supposed to be light in the midst of the darkness. We bring joy without offending ones who are hurt. We want to let joy spring out of them. We didn’t know how to do this, but God did, so we let God do what God does,” she said.

The team searched for places and people it could help. Many areas kept outsiders away because search and rescue operations were still in progress, but they arrived at a school being used as storm headquarters.