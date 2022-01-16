Kearney woman felt calling to help tornado-stricken Kentucky victims

KEARNEY — With sparkling eyes, Carmen Mendez gives credit to God.
It was God who sent her to comfort tornado victims at Bowling Green, Ky., last month.
It was God who provided gifts and food for those victims.
It was God who sent Santa Claus to the party.
Mendez of Kearney works for Crisis Response International, a nonprofit Christian organization that mobilizes emergency relief supplies, volunteer workers, mobile kitchens, medical personnel, chaplains and cleanup crews to assist people who are suffering in times of crisis and disaster.
In Bowling Green, she learned that CRI provides something else: joy.
Tornadoes hit
A member of Spirit of Life Church in Kearney, Mendez has been involved with CRI since 2017. She has volunteered after hurricanes and helped train CRI volunteers.
On Dec. 10, when tornadoes plowed a 165-mile path of destruction through four states, Mendez was on sabbatical from CRI, but just one day earlier, she had prayed about returning to the ministry.
The next day, the twisters hit. She had not felt called to respond to disasters during her sabbatical, but this was different. “My heart skipped a beat. I was drawn to go. I prayed: ‘Lord, I think I’m ready to jump back in,” she said.
By Saturday, CRI was gathering a team to deploy. On Monday, Mendez set out for a 13-hour drive to Bowling Green, Ky., which was hard hit. Media coverage was centered on the town of Mayfield, Ky., but Bowling Green sits east of that and suffered extensive damage, too.
“CRI doesn’t respond to the hardest hit areas. It goes to the forgotten areas, to places hit just as bad but aren’t so much in the news,” she said.
A puzzling purpose
She arrived at night. By the next morning, she took a team of 24 volunteers from all over the world — from Africa as well as the U.S. — to comfort and support victims in the midst of the crisis.
“So many people were crying, but I heard the Lord say ‘Joy.’ I encouraged the team. We are supposed to be light in the midst of the darkness. We bring joy without offending ones who are hurt. We want to let joy spring out of them. We didn’t know how to do this, but God did, so we let God do what God does,” she said.
The team searched for places and people it could help. Many areas kept outsiders away because search and rescue operations were still in progress, but they arrived at a school being used as storm headquarters.
“There were lines of trucks with clothing, water, everything you can think of. They stored donations in classrooms, and people could take items for themselves or to give to others,” she said.
“This deployment looked different from what we are used to. We are used to walking into hard-core disasters, but here, the government had responded pretty well. They had cleared roads within three or four days. Displaced families were in hotels and schools. The job we normally do after a disaster was done.”
Confused, Mendez and her colleagues had one question: “Lord, is our purpose here?”
God answers
Two days later — Thursday, Dec. 16 — a donor called. He had $30,000. “Let’s do Christmas for the kids,” he said.
Mendez and her group had noticed that children were more deeply traumatized by the tragedy than adults. Many had lost siblings, parents and grandparents. Many classmates had died. In just two days, Mendez and her group pulled an event together, but Mendez takes no credit for it.
“It was a God thing. It was God who put all the pieces together. There’s no way any organization could do this in two days,” she said.
In two days, it all came together.
The local Walmart let volunteers use the closed-for-the-season garden center. Businesses donated pizza, pop, cookies and doughnuts. Mendez and her group created a flyer inviting the community.
Walmart even allowed the group to play worship music in the store. “They said, ‘Do what you want.’ You normally don’t get that opportunity. This was a God opening,” Mendez said.
Santa arrives
As they were setting up Dec. 19, a Santa Claus wandered over. He had been hired to be at another event, but it was canceled because the gifts were stolen. As Santa and his wife were driving home, they stopped at Walmart for a potty break and happened to see the goings-on. He was delighted to participate.
“How does that happen? It was God,” Mendez said.
On the day of the party, Walmart hung a sign inside the garden center. It said, the Joy Center. Indeed, the party was a joy. Families shared pizzas and crafts. A woman made teddy bears while sharing the Gospel story. Using that donor’s $30,000, each CRI responder adopted a family and provided $100 to each member to purchase gifts.
Mendez rang up purchases at the cash register. “People with bruises from the tornado were walking around Walmart trying to have Christmas for their kids. People hugged me. Men were weeping on my shoulder. They had lost everything. They were so thankful,” she said,
One father arrived at Walmart with three daughters. “The two older girls, maybe 7 and 8, were so careful about choosing the right gifts so they wouldn’t go over their $100,” she said. “They had their own cart, but their dad was pushing a cart of extra stuff in case they could afford it.”
It was late in the day, and CRI had a little money left over, so Mendez told the girls they could keep everything in their father’s cart, too. “The little girl opened her arms wide. She hugged me. The man started to cry watching his little girls jump for joy. They couldn’t wait to take it all home to show their mother, who waited back home,” Mendez said.
Another donor provided $50 Lowe’s gift cards to tornado victims.“Who can do this? It was God. He’s the one who pulled that event together in two to three days,” Mendez said.
‘A kiss from heaven’
Ironically, the trip knotted together much of Mendez’s past: a hurricane and Walmart.
She was living in Kearney in 2017 and working at Walmart when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, her native country. Since 75% of her relatives still live there, she was worried. “I hadn’t heard from them. People there had no power. My heart was struck to go help,” she said.
She tried to organize a group from Spirit of Life Church, where she is a member, to travel to Puerto Rico to help, but “doors kept closing. People were too busy. The had conflicts. They could not go,” she said.
Then she saw a video of people working to repair a roof in Puerto Rico. She wondered who they were. “Why am I not with them?” she asked herself.
She checked out a link, criout.com, and learned about CRI. Immediately, she signed up for online training. Two weeks later, she deployed with CRI members to Puerto Rico, She still marvels that Walmart permitted her to take a leave of absence to make the trip. “That was a testimonial as to how God allowed me to do all that,” she said.
She spent 10 days in Puerto Rico moving debris, comforting survivors and more. Two weeks after returning, she went right back.
“I felt like this was a kiss from heaven,” she said. “We got to take hope and love of God in the midst of a crisis. We just go to be with people and help any way we can, whether rebuilding or whatever. We go to be with people during trauma,”
She made additional CRI trips in 2018: two to Puerto Rico, one to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, and once for a CRI in-depth training. At that training, “The Lord nudged me to go deeper with the organization, but I said, ‘God, I just deployed four times this year. Do you want me to lose my job?”
Ark school
Her answer came in January 2019, when she got a call from the wife of the founder of CRI. “I want you to lead the Ark School Apostolic, a response to crisis. I want you to teach people how to live as full-time missionaries,” that woman said.
Mendez didn’t hesitate. She quit her Walmart job and headed to Virginia to spend three months at a CRI base camp, but while she was there, Hurricane Dorian blasted through the Bahamas in August, leaving the island devastated.
Mendez became the deployment coordinator. She packed her bags and she expected to be gone for two weeks. She stayed five months.
By the time she returned to Virginia, she had been away from home for 18 months. She missed her family and needed a rest, so she drove back to Kearney for a yearlong sabbatical. This was in February 2020. As she was driving home, COVID slammed into the country. The nation went into lockdown.
Now, 22 months later, she is rested and eager and invigorated after Kentucky. She spent Christmas with her family in Kearney, but this week, she packed her bags for Colorado to do CRI work with wildfire victims.
As she did, she was still smiling about Kentucky. “The Lord spoke: joy. We saw an outburst of joy at Walmart, but we really didn’t do much. We just partnered with what God was doing. That was our calling for that trip: a joyful Christmas,” she said.