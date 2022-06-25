Kearney woman enjoys tending to her fanciful yard

KEARNEY — With so many fanciful figurines, attractive plants and flowers, there’s a surprise around every corner in Vicki Polhemus’ yard.

She said there’s a lot of enjoyment keeping her lawn in top shape, and she also enjoys collecting the figurines and varied flowers and shrubs that lend the place its character.

Although the front yard has an eye-catching way about it, the back yard is even more so. The front yard’s appearance benefits from the handsome architecture of her home, including dark blue siding, classic roof line, bold, bright trim, and attractive small touches that include a smartly sculpted sidewalk that leads to her front entrance.

Saying there’s always more that can be done to enhance her property, Polhemus said one of her goals is to replace the cracked concrete in the front driveway with something new.

Polhemus has selected a broad variety of flowers and shrubs for her back yard. Most of them are perennials, which means those plants will survive the winter and return for another season of colorful enjoyment.

There’s more to Polhemus’ landscaping than plant selection. She enjoys adding fanciful elements. Visitors who look closely will spot a gnome, horse, cowboy, frog, turtles, alligators, rabbits and squirrels.

A small sign on the fence shares this message: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

Polhemus said the reason she takes so much enjoyment in keeping a beautiful yard is pretty basic.

“It gives me something to do besides watching TV, and I get my hands dirty,” she said.

Nominations for the Sertoma Yard of the Month Award can be sent to 2620 Second Ave., Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847.