Kearney woman dies at Lincoln burn unit; stove fire caused house to burn

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has died one day after being pulled from her burning Kearney home.

Winona ‘Jody’ Londer, 74, died Friday at CHI Health St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.

Londer was pulled from her house at 1215 Fourth Ave. by Kearney Volunteer Firefighters after it caught fire around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a city of Kearney news release when firefighters entered the single-story house they found Londer unresponsive inside.

Londer was taken out the back door of the house where firefighters began performing life-saving measures, the release said. Londer initially was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, and then transported to the burn unit at St. Elizabeth’s.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. The investigation determined the fire started on top of the stove where a burner had been turned on and ignited combustible materials that were located near or on the burner.

The house and its contents, estimated at $250,000, were at total loss.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The house is owned by Londer and her husband Paul.

Services for Londer are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.