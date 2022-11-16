Kearney woman charged with arson, child abuse for April fire

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is facing charges of arson and child abuse for allegedly setting a fire in her apartment in April.

According to court records, Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree arson, child abuse and criminal mischief-intentional property damage of $5,000 or more. All charges are felonies.

A warrant was issued for Celestino’s arrest on Nov. 9, and she was taken into custody Tuesday. She had her first court appearance Wednesday, and Judge Gerald Jorgensen set a bond of $50,000 for Celestino. She remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case:

At approximately 3 p.m. April 25, the Kearney Police Department and Kearney Fire Department were called to 117 E. 27th St. in Kearney for a report of smoke and possible fire in a residence. Upon arrival on the scene, officers encountered Celestino and her four-month-old infant. There had been a fire in a bedroom of Celestino’s apartment, but it had been extinguished.

Celestino stated that she had been cooking, and an oven mitt that had been sitting on the stove had caught fire. She threw it into the bedroom, where it caught an ottoman, curtain and jacket on fire.

During an investigation of the fire, officers obtained information from Celestino’s cell phone via a search warrant. Pictures on the phone showed the fire in the early stages with a fireplace match burning next to it. There was no evidence of a hot pad in the blaze. The Fire Marshall attempted to burn a similar hot pad, but it would only smolder.

A conversation between Celestino and her boyfriend the day of the fire showed profane messages from Celestino, with one saying, “I’m burning this house down and you can pay for it.” She also sent him a picture of a fire burning in the living room.

Celestino’s landlord reported to investigators that he was attempting to evict her from the apartment, but she had changed the locks and barricaded the front door. He reported other damage to the apartment, including graffiti, damage to a bedroom floor, a hole in the basement and flooding in the backyard that caused the basement wall to bow.