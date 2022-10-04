Kearney woman better following September duplex fire

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex.

Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.

Before firefighters arrived, a neighbor kicked open the door to the residence. Kearney Police Department officers Amy Trausch and Eric Elder removed Swim, the lone occupant, from inside.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the duplex. The fire was contained to a bedroom and was extinguished.

Swim was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center, where she has been receiving treatment.

Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of the fire.