Kearney woman arrested for selling drugs near church, school

KEARNEY — A woman is accused of selling methamphetamine to a police informant near a Kearney church and school.

Raquel Josephine Cervantes, 24, was arrested July 1 on a Buffalo County warrant charging her with felony distribution of meth within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran Church and School at 2421 Ave. C. The alleged incident happened on Sept. 13, 2021.

Cervantes’s arrest was part of a long-term investigation.

The warrant was issued May 25.

Court records outline the case against her:

On Sept. 13, an informant working with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper allegedly purchased 2.12 grams (or one half ounce) of meth from Cervantes for $100 in the 100 block of East 25th Street. Records say a Google software program mapped the distance of 775 feet between the house where Cervantes was arrested and Zion Lutheran.

Video and audio evidence from the alleged transaction also were seized.

Cervantes remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.