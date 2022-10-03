Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family.

Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.

Records outline the case against her:

Around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, Kearney police were called to the 1600 block of West 39th Street. A man reported going to the parking lot to his vehicle when Bourbon pulled up and told him to get into her vehicle.

The two had been talking on social media, the man said.

When the man got into Bourbon's vehicle, she allegedly pulled a gun on him and accused him of trying to sex traffic a family member. The man grabbed the gun and pointed it back at Bourbon, records say.

The man rolled down his window and yelled at a passerby to call police, and he then exited the vehicle. Bourbon also exited the vehicle, and the two argued. Bourbon fled the scene a short time later and was contacted by police in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue.

Records say Bourbon told police the man forced his way into her vehicle, assaulted her, took a gun from her center console and threatened her. However, records say her vehicle and console didn't appear to be rummaged through, and Bourbon didn't have any injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Police smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside Bourbon's vehicle.

Bourbon was transported to a Kearney hospital where, records say, staff didn't find signs of an assault. She was then arrested.

During their investigation, police talked with the owner of the gun, who knew Bourbon. The man said he last saw his gun in the trunk of his car. Earlier in the day, the man told police Bourbon talked about a man messaging her family member and being weird.

Bourbon is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $25,000 bond, and she is scheduled to appear in court later this month.