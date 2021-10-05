Kearney wins state’s OK for sales tax turnback to fund huge sports complex

Crowne Plaza, the new Younes hotel and conference center that’s scheduled to open on Dec. 15, will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue. It’s estimated that Crowne Plaza’s sales tax collections could cover about half the cost to build the sports complex — and there’s land nearby that’s owned by Younes where the sports complex would be built.

Younes said he will donate land for the complex.

While the tax turnback would cover about half of the cost for the sports complex, Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax also would pay a significant share of the cost. Voters OK’d the restaurant tax to build the $8.8 million Patriot Park ballfields in east Kearney. The debt on the ballfields will be repaid ahead of schedule, so with voter approval, the restaurant tax could be extended to help pay for the sports complex.

That’s where the Dec. 14 special election comes into play. With Tuesday’s state approval of the sales tax turnback, voter support for the restaurant tax extension is all that’s left before Kearney amasses the funding needed for the sports complex.