Kearney wins state’s OK for sales tax turnback to fund huge sports complex

KEARNEY — Local voters will decide on Dec. 14 if they want to build a mega indoor sports complex using money from the city of Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax.
The restaurant tax would be one of the major sources of money to build the complex, a 206,000-square-foot structure that will cost $34 million.
About 50% of that sum — about $13 million to $15 million — will come from a state sales tax turnback.
On Tuesday, Kearney’s application to tap the sales tax turnback as a funding source for the complex was approved by a panel consisting of Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Treasurer John Murante and other members of the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act Board.
“Their final question was, ‘Is this in the best interest of the state?’” Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said after a hearing that began at 1 p.m. in the State Capitol. During the session, the Sports Financing Assistance Board peppered the Kearney contingent with questions about debt service, interest rates, inflation and the projected economic impact of the sports complex, Morgan said.
Other members of the Kearney group included Mayor Stan Clouse, hotel and conference center owner Paul Younes, Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Director of Finance Wendell Wessels, Assistant Director of Finance Jena Bice and Kearney Visitors Bureau Director Roger Jasnoch.
The public will be able to use the facility for fitness and sports competitions, and it will host large regional sporting events on weekends. Although many Nebraska communities of Kearney’s size plan to pursue casinos, Kearney leaders preferred building the sports complex as a family centered response to the casino rush.
The stampede was touched off when Nebraska voters legalized casinos in communities with horse racing tracks.
“For this specific type of project, the ability to use the sales tax turnback is what set this in motion for us,” Morgan said. “We’re excited to get going.”
One of the formalities will be to get the special restaurant tax election on the Buffalo County Election Commissioner’s calendar.
Promoting the issue will be members of a sports and fitness advocates group led by Jon Garner. He broached the idea for the sports complex earlier this year before the city council.
The law that allows state sales tax turnback money to pay for sports complexes, LB39, was approved during the 2021 Legislature.
The statute allows state sales taxes collected by hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build a sports complex. To qualify, a business capable of generating significant sales tax collections must be within 600 yards of the complex.
Crowne Plaza, the new Younes hotel and conference center that’s scheduled to open on Dec. 15, will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue. It’s estimated that Crowne Plaza’s sales tax collections could cover about half the cost to build the sports complex — and there’s land nearby that’s owned by Younes where the sports complex would be built.
Younes said he will donate land for the complex.
While the tax turnback would cover about half of the cost for the sports complex, Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax also would pay a significant share of the cost. Voters OK’d the restaurant tax to build the $8.8 million Patriot Park ballfields in east Kearney. The debt on the ballfields will be repaid ahead of schedule, so with voter approval, the restaurant tax could be extended to help pay for the sports complex.
That’s where the Dec. 14 special election comes into play. With Tuesday’s state approval of the sales tax turnback, voter support for the restaurant tax extension is all that’s left before Kearney amasses the funding needed for the sports complex.
Earlier this year when Morgan briefed the City Council on the sports complex idea, he said the possibility of extending the restaurant tax and applying for the LB39 state sales tax turnback appeared to put Kearney in the center of a “perfect storm” of funding opportunities.
Morgan said Tuesday it was exciting to gain the state’s approval for the turnback. “We just said ‘thank you,’” Morgan said. “It was exciting and we were very appreciative.”