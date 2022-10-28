Kearney will host DED economic recovery town hall

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will host a series of town halls across the state to discuss LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act.

Kearney will host one of the town hall gatherings. The event will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo County Extension Center, 1400 E. 34th St.

Hastings will host a town hall 4-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Community College student union, 550 S. Technical Blvd.

Additional town halls are planned at Lincoln, Beatrice, Fairbury, Omaha, Fremont, Thurston County, Winnebago, South Sioux City, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. DED leaders and others will give remarks and take questions. The town halls are open to the public.

More information is available from Economic Recovery Division Administrator Javier Saldaña Jr. at javier.saldana@nebraska.gov or 531-283-1589.