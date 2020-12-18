Kearney Water Trail to get $600,000 in improvements by spring 2022

Motorists on Second Avenue and spectators on the bank also will be entertained, Nelson said.

“They’ll get to see some spectacular fails when kayakers dump out into the water,” Nelson said.

Hayden said the rapids will be safe for less experienced paddlers, but also will be fun for those with advanced skills.

The water is about waist deep near Second Avenue, and dredging will boost safety for paddlers, Nelson said.

The Kearney Water Trail isn’t the first time residents have used the Kearney Canal and its features for recreation.

In the 1880s, the canal fed a small lake that’s above today’s University of Nebraska at Kearney. Water from the lake turned the turbine in the hydroelectric plant by the lake, which was used for boating and ice skating. Ice harvested from what then was called Lakeview Reservoir kept iceboxes chilled.

Hayden said there still is a mountain of planning and preparations to finish before construction can begin in winter 2021-22.

If all goes as planned, it will be spring 2022 when paddlers can test their skills through the rapids.

Nelson said for KWA, the wait will be worth it, especially for future generations.