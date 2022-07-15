 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney water towers rejuvenated with fresh coats of paint

KEARNEY - Water towers in Kearney are getting a facelift.

A crew with Onyx Blasting & Coating, LLC of Delray Beach, Florida, has begun preparing the city of Kearney’s 2-million gallon water tower at 48th Street and 10th Avenue for a fresh coat of paint.

The Florida company already has repainted the 1.5-million gallon water tower at 30th Avenue and 39th Street near Meadowlark Hills Golf Course and added a sandhill crane figure.

The city plans to build a third large 2-million-gallon tower near 48th Street and Avenue N this year and is making other improvements to Kearney’s water distribution system.

In 2021 the city pumped 2.33 billion gallons of water through its 230-mile water main system, according to a recent report by Tony Jelinek, the city’s director of utilities.

