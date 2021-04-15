Kearney water meeting state, federal standard, says report

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney reported this week that the quality of the water delivered to Kearney residents continues to comply with every federal and state requirement established by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The city said, in what is called the annual 2020 Consumer Confidence Report, that its water supply is monitored for contaminants as required by DHHS, and that the public would be notified if contaminants exceed drinking water standards.

The city’s Water Operations Division said the water quality report’s link will be included in May and June utility bills: ne-kearney3.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/31728.

Residents who want a paper copy or have questions about the report may call the Utilities Department at 308-233-3268 and ask for Utilities Director Anton Jelinek.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services may be reached at 402-471-2186.