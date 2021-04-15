 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney water meeting state, federal standard, says report
0 comments
top story

Kearney water meeting state, federal standard, says report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney reported this week that the quality of the water delivered to Kearney residents continues to comply with every federal and state requirement established by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The city said, in what is called the annual 2020 Consumer Confidence Report, that its water supply is monitored for contaminants as required by DHHS, and that the public would be notified if contaminants exceed drinking water standards.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city’s Water Operations Division said the water quality report’s link will be included in May and June utility bills: ne-kearney3.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/31728.

Residents who want a paper copy or have questions about the report may call the Utilities Department at 308-233-3268 and ask for Utilities Director Anton Jelinek.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services may be reached at 402-471-2186.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News