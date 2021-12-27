Kearney volunteers serve 1,500 people Christmas Day meals

KEARNEY — An estimated 1,500 people enjoyed a hot Christmas Day meal served from Mom and Dad’s BBQ restaurant in Kearney, thanks to sponsors, approximately 100 volunteers and many individual donors who helped cover the costs.

“I look out at everyone here,” said Hot Meals USA director Dick Cochran, whose family owns the restaurant. “It’s Christmas Day for Pete’s sake and you’re all here.”

He then gave instructions to volunteers gathered in the restaurant’s dining room who soon would work in four lines to plate and package meals — ham, mashed potatoes, carrots or green beans, a dinner roll and cake.

Meals from two lines were processed for curbside pick up at the front door. Meals from the other two lines went out the back door, where other volunteers were lined up in vehicles to take meals to homes, and also to medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and other places with employees working on Christmas Day.

Cochran said there was food for more than 3,000 meals, which was the count for the 2020 Kearney community Christmas dinner served from Mom and Dad’s. Because more people felt safe to return to family Christmas dinners this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the take-out meals was less.

