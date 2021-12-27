 Skip to main content
Kearney volunteers serve 1,500 people Christmas Day meals
featured top story

Kearney volunteers serve 1,500 people Christmas Day meals

Hot Meals Christmas Day dinner

Brock Taylor, in the white shirt, and Gabriel Kenison, two of four elders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints doing mission work in Kearney, package Christmas meals plated by two lines of volunteers in the Mom and Dad’s restaurant dining room. The meals then were taken to vehicles pulling up to the curb outside the front door.

 Lori Potter, special to the Hub

KEARNEY — An estimated 1,500 people enjoyed a hot Christmas Day meal served from Mom and Dad’s BBQ restaurant in Kearney, thanks to sponsors, approximately 100 volunteers and many individual donors who helped cover the costs.

“I look out at everyone here,” said Hot Meals USA director Dick Cochran, whose family owns the restaurant. “It’s Christmas Day for Pete’s sake and you’re all here.”

He then gave instructions to volunteers gathered in the restaurant’s dining room who soon would work in four lines to plate and package meals — ham, mashed potatoes, carrots or green beans, a dinner roll and cake.

Hot Meals Christmas Day dinner

Sisters Makenna, left, and Cecilia Henning of Kearney take bagged Christmas Day dinners to other volunteers waiting in their vehicles to make deliveries around town. The girls’ dad Chad and sister Bailey also worked to fill delivery meal orders.

Meals from two lines were processed for curbside pick up at the front door. Meals from the other two lines went out the back door, where other volunteers were lined up in vehicles to take meals to homes, and also to medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and other places with employees working on Christmas Day.

Cochran said there was food for more than 3,000 meals, which was the count for the 2020 Kearney community Christmas dinner served from Mom and Dad’s. Because more people felt safe to return to family Christmas dinners this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the take-out meals was less.

Leftovers were taken to Kearney’s Jubilee Center and East Lawn Food Pantry where they could be repackaged and frozen for future use, Cochran said.

The food prepared included 800 pounds of ham, 140 gallons of mashed potatoes and 120 gallons of vegetables. Cochran added that someone came in Saturday morning with a big box of apples and big box of oranges, so each meal included a piece of fruit for as long as the supply lasted.

Hot Meals Christmas Day dinner

Chad Henning, right, hands bags of Christmas meals to Mark Berke of Kearney. Berke, who came with his wife Chris in their pickup, was dressed for the part of volunteer delivery man in a shirt and necklace featuring colorful Christmas tree lights.

He said at least 20 volunteers came Friday to help cook the ham, prep other food and get the plating lines set up. His volunteer count for Sunday morning through 2 p.m. was “north of 50,” but how far north was difficult to pin down to include all the delivery and behind-the-scenes contributors.

While some Christmas Day volunteers signed up in advanced, most just showed up, he added.

Similarly, many people donated to the dinner fund during the past few weeks, but others handed donations to volunteers during their stop at the curb to pick up meals.

In addition to Mom and Dad’s and Hot Meals USA, the other main sponsors for the event were Kearney’s First United Methodist Church, Jubilee Center, Cash-Wa Distributing, Platte Valley Auto, All-American Sewer and Drain Cleaning, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Village Services and Fiddelke Heating and Air Conditioning.

