Kearney volunteers firefighters receive recognition for service

Kearney volunteer firefighters were recognized for their service at Tuesday's Kearney City Council meeting, which was the final council meeting of 2022.

"They've given many hours of their time in responding to fire and rescue emergencies, firefighter training, assisting with public fire prevention safety education programs, serving as fire department officers and serving on various committees," said Mayor Stan Clouse.

KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner presented the service awards, calling it an honor to recognize the department members for "a variety of accomplishments" and lauding their dedication.

"Depending on where you're at in your life, your ability to serve as a volunteer firefighter, year-in and year-out, can be extremely difficult," he said. "It takes a level of dedication that many can't comprehend."

A typical five-year KVFD member has responded to nearly 1,400 incidents and put in around 750 hours of training at the same time, among other efforts, said Feusner.

Recognized for five years of service were:

Ben Kinnison, full-time city fire engineer, who previously served KVFD as fire lieutenant for three years;

Kyle Smith, who serves as Company 1 fire lieutenant, and leads junior fire patrol committee;

Mandy Steele, City of Kearney Fire Department secretary, who prior served as a dispatcher for Buffalo County Sheriff's Office for 15 years

Honored for 10-years of service was Feusner, with the award presented by Deputy Chief Jason Whelan.

Feusner has "done an awesome job being our fire chief," said Whelan.

Also recognized for 10 years of service were Kasey Potter, Robin Reeder and Kortni Thompson.

Shawn Munster was recognized for 20 years of service.

Munster joined in 2002 after serving in Gothenburg, and was a KVFD corporate board member for several years. He retired in August.

Terry Eirich was honored for 35 years of service.

Eirich is the full-time city fire inspector, and also serves as a KVFD board member, among his other efforts and achievements, said Feusner.

Gene Beerbohm was recognized for 45 years of service.

Beerbohm started at age 18 in Beemer, and has a total of 57 years of service. He is the current KVFD corporate president.

Each firefighter took a turn shaking hands with council members, who each told them "thank you" for their service.

Also recognized were firefighters who completed their certificates of training for the 2022 Firefighter 1 course.

Braxtin Clement, Jeremy Eickhoff, Liam Killion (named Rookie of the Year), Ryan Lukas, Dalton Schmidt, Nolan Shinn and Tim Ullman were recognized for their achievement.

This training takes 140 hours and is completed over six months while its members attend fire department trainings, public outreach events, and emergency incidences.

"It takes significant commitment and sacrifice to even begin with this department, all while maintaining a healthy work-life balance," said Fuesner. "I'm proud to say these members potentially represent the future of this department."

Clouse thanked the KVFD firefighters for their service.

"We just can't state it enough how proud we are of our volunteer fire department," he said. "Thank you for everything you do."