 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department still hosting pancake feed, drive-thru style
top story

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department still hosting pancake feed, drive-thru style

{{featured_button_text}}
kvfd pancakes file2.jpg

Matt Ullman, left, flips a pancake to Kyle Smith during a previous pancake feed at the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department as Aaron Jameson looks on.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — Matt Ullman remembers going to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department as a kid to eat pancakes every fall.

It’s a time-honored tradition firefighters want to continue this year, despite COVID-19.

“It’s something we do and I think people enjoy it, and look forward to it,” said Ullman, who is now a KVFD volunteer and full-time engineer.

This year firefighters will have their pancake feed 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 17 with a drive-thru format. Patrons will drive north through the alley behind KVFD Station One at 2211 Ave. A where they will be given to-go boxes of pancakes, sausage, butter syrup and a choice of orange juice or coffee.

Firefighters serving meals will be wearing gloves and masks, said Ullman, the pancake event chairperson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
pancake route map.jpg

This map shows the flow of traffic for the pancake feed.

The pancake feed is one of KVFD’s biggest fundraisers, along with their holiday dance in November and the bingo stand at the annual Buffalo County Fair, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

In previous years the pancake fundraiser has seen crowds around 1,500 people inside their station truck room. But with COVID-19 firefighters wanted to avoid gathering that many people in one place.

Anyone unable to make the pancake feed can send their donations to KVFD at Station One.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News