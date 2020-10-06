Kearney Volunteer Fire Department still hosting pancake feed, drive-thru style

KEARNEY — Matt Ullman remembers going to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department as a kid to eat pancakes every fall.

It’s a time-honored tradition firefighters want to continue this year, despite COVID-19.

“It’s something we do and I think people enjoy it, and look forward to it,” said Ullman, who is now a KVFD volunteer and full-time engineer.

This year firefighters will have their pancake feed 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 17 with a drive-thru format. Patrons will drive north through the alley behind KVFD Station One at 2211 Ave. A where they will be given to-go boxes of pancakes, sausage, butter syrup and a choice of orange juice or coffee.

Firefighters serving meals will be wearing gloves and masks, said Ullman, the pancake event chairperson.

The pancake feed is one of KVFD’s biggest fundraisers, along with their holiday dance in November and the bingo stand at the annual Buffalo County Fair, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

In previous years the pancake fundraiser has seen crowds around 1,500 people inside their station truck room. But with COVID-19 firefighters wanted to avoid gathering that many people in one place.