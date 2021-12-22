Kearney Volunteer Fire Department firefighters thanked for collective 175 years of service

KEARNEY — Council chambers were packed Tuesday evening as Chief Jim Tacha recognized 10 members for their tenure and service to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
“I couldn’t do what you do. You guys are running into places where people are running out,” said councilman Randy Buschkoetter, who was among council members expressing their appreciation to the volunteers.
Collectively, the 10 members honored Tuesday represent 175 years of service.
One KVFD member was honored posthumously — Emmett Maul served 45 years as a Kearney volunteer fire fighter.
“I want to thank the families who support them,” council member Tami Moore said to the many spouses, children and loved ones in the room.
Tacha told the council members he appreciates the support they provide the volunteers in the form of equipment, training and encouragement.
Mayor Stan Clouse said the Kearney fire department, which is made up of mostly volunteers along with a handful of full-time firefighters, is unusual because most cities of Kearney’s population maintain fully paid fire departments. Kearney’s highly trained, mostly volunteer department reduces fire safety costs, but not at the expense of good firefighting. KVFD maintains a fire rating that helps keep insurance rates low in its area of responsibility.
Tuesday’s ceremony began with posting of the U.S. and Nebraska state flag by the KVFD Color Guard.
Tacha began by presenting certificates of completion to each of the new KVFD members who have completed basic training, which is conducted at KVFD’s practice facilities close to Kearney Regional Airport. Trainees must learn the basics of firefighting during a course that spans from January to June.
Those who received their Firefighter I training certificates Tuesday included Connor Brown, Lukas Frey, Adam Grazier, Zach Harris and Ryan Wheeler.
Awards for years of service went to:
Five Years: Josiah Gillming, Kevin Kalkowski, Bill Schaffnitt and Clint Smith
10 Years: Kevin Royle
20 Years: George Wiedel and Tacha
30 Years: Eddy Baer and Bradley Isaac
45 Years: Emmett Maul (posthumously)