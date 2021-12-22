Kearney Volunteer Fire Department firefighters thanked for collective 175 years of service

KEARNEY — Council chambers were packed Tuesday evening as Chief Jim Tacha recognized 10 members for their tenure and service to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

“I couldn’t do what you do. You guys are running into places where people are running out,” said councilman Randy Buschkoetter, who was among council members expressing their appreciation to the volunteers.

Collectively, the 10 members honored Tuesday represent 175 years of service.

One KVFD member was honored posthumously — Emmett Maul served 45 years as a Kearney volunteer fire fighter.

“I want to thank the families who support them,” council member Tami Moore said to the many spouses, children and loved ones in the room.

Tacha told the council members he appreciates the support they provide the volunteers in the form of equipment, training and encouragement.