KEARNEY — Aaron Jameson was recently elected to serve as the 28th fire chief of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

Jameson started his fire service career with the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department in 2004, where he served for one year before moving to Lincoln.

While in Lincoln, he joined the Southwest Rural Fire Department, where he served suburban Lincoln and surrounding towns of southwest Lancaster County for five years as a firefighter and EMT-B. He was named the 2009 Firefighter of the Year for SWRFD. He also served as Lieutenant for Southwest Rural Fire Department for one year before returning to Kearney.

Upon moving back, Chief Jameson rejoined KVFD in 2010. In addition to volunteering with KVFD, he works full-time for Kearney Public Schools in the technology department as a technology support administrator.

He's married to Emily and together they have four children. Over the years, Chief Jameson has served KVFD as vice president, president, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief prior to being elected chief.

Also elected during the April 6 meeting was Gene Beerbohm to an additional term as KVFD President.

The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of the City of Kearney Fire Department, Suburban Fire Protection District No.1 of Buffalo and Kearney counties and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Corporation.

During the annual meeting and election of officers, KVFD elected corporate officers to lead the organization as well as fire officers. Corporate officers are asked to ensure membership requirements are met, all bills are paid, fundraisers and social events are organized, as well as being required to set all membership-based policies.

Following its 140th annual meeting and election of officers, KVFD has set their 2023-24 officers. This year's officers are:

Fire Chief - Aaron Jameson

Deputy Fire Chief - Jason Whalen

Battalion Chief - Dave Krueger

Battalion Chief - Max Gintzler

Battalion Chief - John Sydow

Company 1

Captain - Bill Schaffnitt

Lieutenant - Connor Brown

Company 2

Captain - Tyler Vlasin

Lieutenant - Nate Toof

Company 3

Captain - Lonny Reeder

Lieutenant - Clint Smith

Company 4

Captain - Jon Schroeder

Lieutenant - Kyle Smith

Rescue

Captain - Seth Lunbery

Lieutenant - Chris Hellerich

2023-24 KVFD Corporate Officers

President - Gene Beerbohm

Vice President - Brad Isaac

Secretary - Brad Anderson

Treasurer - Matt Ullman

Board Member - Bryan Chase joins Terry Eirich and Todd Walton who are already serving a three-year term.