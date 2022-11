KEARNEY — The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 I Ave.

Misty Hasselquist, an independent living specialist from Kearney Housing, will share tips on managing daily life and more with limited vision. Refreshments will be served.

The public is welcome whether visually impaired or not. For more information, call Judy Beck at 308-293-8922.