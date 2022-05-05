Kearney Visitors Bureau recognizes business owner with Celebrate Tourism Award

KEARNEY — In celebration of National Tourism Week, the Kearney Visitors Bureau has recognized Gregg Johnson, owner of the Big Apple, with the 2022 Celebrate Tourism Award.

Johnson has worked in the tourism industry since the age of 13 in Little Falls, Minnesota, where he grew up.

He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in restaurant/hotel management and began his career in hotel management by working in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Minneapolis for Holiday Inn, which is what brought him to Kearney in 1965 to manage the Holiday Inn, now Ramada.

In 1976 Gregg and the owners of the Holiday Inn built the Big Apple. At that time there were 24 bowling lanes and a disco. Two years later 12 more bowling lanes were added and the sports bar.

Future add-ons include Ballocity, blacklight mini-golf, laser tag, and recently the new addition housing indoor go-karts.

During his time in Kearney, Johnson earned a Holiday Inn Top 10 general manager award and has been a Kearney Chamber of Commerce board member and colonel, sat on the United Way Board, and was a past president of the Nebraska Lodging Association.

In Johnson’s honor, the award event was at the Big Apple. Mayor Stan Clouse presented Johnson with the award, as well as a key to the city of Kearney. Joining in the celebration was Johnson’s son, Mike, his daughters Holly, Kari and Jennifer and her husband, Robert, along with multiple grandsons.

There was also a presentation made from John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission. Ricks recapped the effects of COVID in 2020 on the tourism industry and how things were rebounding in 2021 and are on track to beat those numbers in 2022. Ricks reported that 2021 surpassed records set in 2019 and totaled $3.6 billion in visitor spending statewide.

A new record was set in 2021 with more than $6 million being collected in lodging tax. So far 2022 is already tracking higher than 2021 and looks to be a great rebound for the tourism industry.

This is the fourth year the Kearney Visitors Bureau has awarded an individual for their positive influence on tourism in Buffalo County.