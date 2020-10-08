Kearney Vets Home director retires after 11 years

KEARNEY — Alex Willford, director of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney, is retiring.

The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs made the announcement Wednesday. His last day will be Oct. 18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willford has been the administrator of the CNVH since it opened, and has been a veterans’ home administrator for 11 years, first at the Grand Island Veterans’ Home. Willford was instrumental in the planning, construction and transition to CNVH, one of the largest construction projects in Nebraska state government history.

“Alex has dedicated countless hours to the growth of all the veterans’ home and this agency as a whole,” said John Hilgert, NDVA director. “His career has been marked with excellence and his dedication to our state’s veterans is second to none. On behalf of the agency, we want to wish him the best on his next chapter.”

Willford has earned numerous awards throughout his career, including the Nebraska Health Care Association Medical Director of the Year award in 2011 and the Excellence in Leadership award from Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018.

“Over the past 11 years, I have had the honor of serving many of Nebraska’s veterans and their families and few things could be more rewarding than that experience,” said Willford. “It has been a privilege working with my amazing team, and I want to thank them for their dedication and compassion serving our nation’s heroes.”