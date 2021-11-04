Kearney Veterans Day parade will close downtown streets

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that the following streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday for the Veterans Day parade.

— West 21st Street from Fifth Avenue to Third Avenue;

— Third Avenue from West 21st Street to North Railroad Street;

— North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue; and,

— Central Avenue from North Railroad Street to 24th Street.

Staging for the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. The special event is being sponsored by the American Legion Post 52.