Kearney veteran served on same base as Enola Gay when it dropped atom bomb

KEARNEY — Despite only being 5 miles away, Dale Trompke never knew the Enola Gay was on the same military base as he was until it returned from dropping the atom bomb that led to the end of World War II.

“We didn’t know one plane from another when they took off. They were all (B-)29s,” he said.

Born near Wiggle Creek in southern Sherman County, Trompke later moved with his family to Kearney. He attended Kearney High School until he was 16, then quit and went to work at the Kearney Air Base as an apprentice roofer for about a year.

In 1944, when he was 17, Trompke convinced his parents to let him join the U.S. Navy.

Stationed on Tinian, which was an island base in the north Mariana Islands north of Guam, Trompke worked as shore patrol guarding prisoners of war. His job was to keep an eye on 35-40 POWs and the base’s main entrances.

The 11-mile long, 5-mile-wide base was the largest for B-29 bomber planes.

“Every 15 minutes a B-29 would be taking off,” recalled Trompke, now 94.

The airfield was on the east side of the island, while the POWs were on the west side, opposite of the airfield.