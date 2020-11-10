Kearney veteran served on same base as Enola Gay when it dropped atom bomb

KEARNEY — Despite only being 5 miles away, Dale Trompke never knew the Enola Gay was on the same military base as he was until it returned from dropping the atom bomb that led to the end of World War II.
“We didn’t know one plane from another when they took off. They were all (B-)29s,” he said.
Born near Wiggle Creek in southern Sherman County, Trompke later moved with his family to Kearney. He attended Kearney High School until he was 16, then quit and went to work at the Kearney Air Base as an apprentice roofer for about a year.
In 1944, when he was 17, Trompke convinced his parents to let him join the U.S. Navy.
Stationed on Tinian, which was an island base in the north Mariana Islands north of Guam, Trompke worked as shore patrol guarding prisoners of war. His job was to keep an eye on 35-40 POWs and the base’s main entrances.
The 11-mile long, 5-mile-wide base was the largest for B-29 bomber planes.
“Every 15 minutes a B-29 would be taking off,” recalled Trompke, now 94.
The airfield was on the east side of the island, while the POWs were on the west side, opposite of the airfield.
“In my group that was there, I don’t think any of us went to the actual (air) strips where any of them landed and took off,” Trompke said. “By the time they got to our end of the island they were starting to ascend. You saw it every day so you didn’t think too much about it. It was an everyday occurrence.”
So it was no surprise that on Aug. 6, 1945, Trompke and fellow seamen didn’t know anything about the Enola Gay taking off from the Tinian base on its historic flight to drop the first atomic weapon used in combat on Hiroshima, Japan.
Weeks earlier Trompke and others had learned Little Boy, the code name for the bomb, was on the Tinian base, and that had been for two weeks. But no one seemed to know when it would be dropped or which plane would be chosen to make the delivery.
“We didn’t have any idea it was going to be that devastating,” Trompke said of Little Boy. “To me, I look back at it, and it was just your job, you did it, you didn’t pay much attention to anyone else. You just wanted the war to end,”
It wasn’t until the Enola Gay returned to base that many on base, including Trompke, realized the significance the flight would have in history. Trompke also didn’t realize U.S. forces dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, Japan, on Aug. 9, 1945, until some time later.
Trompke served on Tinian for 22 months, and returned to Kearney in June 1946, as a 19-year-old veteran. Four of his cousins, two nephews and his brother, Al, would follow in his military footsteps serving in Korea and Vietnam.
In Kearney Trompke worked at a service station and Keenan’s Coca Cola, and in April 1949, started working as a bakery salesman. In May 1949, he married his wife Helen, and they had three children, Larry of Lewellen, Deb Weaver of Axtell and Pam Long of Austin, Texas.
Trompke retired in 1986, and has spent much of his retirement fishing, hunting and mowing yards. Helen died in August 2012, and later he finally received his diploma from Kearney High School.
“I kid the grandkids that I graduated after they did,” he chuckled.
When Trompke reminisces about his time on Tinian he can’t help but wonder what happened to the Japanese POW he befriended. The POW was in his 40s, had been stabbed in the shoulder with a bayonet after fighting the Chinese and later was captured by the Americans.
“He just told me in rough American, ‘I don’t want to fight no more.’ I didn’t blame him. He had been fighting a long time.”
