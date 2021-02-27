Kearney vet, Roger Neil, gets surprise sendoff after 58 years

KEARNEY — After 58 years as a veterinarian, Roger Neil has made a lot of friends of both the four-legged variety and their two-legged “moms and dads.”

That’s what he calls the thousands of owners who have trusted him to care for their pets.

On Friday evening, many of those two- and four-legged friends flanked First Avenue near Neil’s Hilltop Pet Clinic to say “thanks” for his caring touch.

“He thought he was quietly leaving at the end of the day, but he was mistaken,” said Robin Cross, Hilltop’s office manager.

Friday was a date Neil said he’s been emotionally preparing for during the past several months.

He said stepping away from his work wasn’t easy, but he’s been helping Brandon and Paola Beebout get settled in. They are the new owners of the pet clinic at 4507 First Ave. Brandon grew up in north-central Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was on Hilltop’s kennel staff during college.

Neil said caring for animals is rewarding — but it also is painful.

“It’s an amazing profession. You can do so much good, and people really appreciate it. I enjoyed the profession so much,” he said Friday.