Kearney urologist's podcast attracts worldwide audience

KEARNEY — The Prostate Health Podcast is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, and it started right here in Kearney.
Since being launched in February 2020 by Garrett Pohlman, a urologist at Kearney Urology Center P.C., it has been viewed by 20,000 people in 95 countries and 48 U.S. states.
“I’m really the first to make something like this available,” he said.
The Prostate Health Podcast features a web-based interview with an expert or innovator from the U.S., Canada and overseas. Each episode focuses on one topic, such as prostate conditions, low testosterone and sexual dysfunction.
Recent broadcasts have included “Navigating the storm when prostate cancer strikes” and “Supporting the man you love with prostate cancer.”
He posts new episodes every Thursday morning, but keeps previous episodes and related information on the site.
“The nice thing about a podcast is that people can listen anytime, and from anywhere that gets podcasts, like iTune and Spotify,” he said.
He began thinking about the podcast after he spoke at the 20th annual International Prostate Cancer Update, a prestigious multiday conference.
He often does outreach clinics in smaller communities, and as he searched online for information relating to prostate health, “nothing was available.” He also saw the podcast as a way to help his patients here, too.
“There is never enough time to give patients every bit of information they need and want during appointments,” he said. “There was still more I wanted to do with education. Even with handouts and a social media page, there was more that could be done,” he said. “Also, some people minimize symptoms or don’t bring up certain things in routine visits.”
Pohlman grew up on a cattle farm outside of Norfolk.
“I learned that patience and hard work are a way of life, and those traits remain with me today. My parents showed me what it means to be genuine and honest with people. I would not be where I am today without them,” he said.
He chose medicine because he enjoyed science and sought to help people. He selected urology as a specialty after doing a urology rotation during medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, from which he graduated in 2007.
“I realized I could make people better with surgery, as well as making them better medically. Urology still requires a lot of long-term follow-up and care, and that allowed me to establish relationships with individuals,” he said.
He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2001. He did his internship in surgery at the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine in 2008 and a residency in urology from that same institution in 2013.
“Urology is also in the forefront of new technology, like robotic surgery for prostate cancer and using lasers to treat kidney stones. I enjoyed learning about all the new technology and how I could utilize it to help patients,” he added.
Pohlman is a frequent speaker at regional and national prostate meetings. He invites experts he meets to be guests on the podcasts.
“I get a lot of referrals from guests on the show who recommend their colleagues, too. I try to stay up on the newest technology through journals and reaching out to those I believe could be beneficial,” he said.
The podcast has a significant following. He also has started a related Facebook group that has grown to 600 members. “People who listen to podcasts also look for other things that may help them. A lot of people go to the Facebook page to interact with like-minded individuals and discuss their struggles,” he said.
With up to 2,000 downloads each month, Pohlman believes his podcast will continue to grow.
“I think this is just the beginning. I’ve gotten wonderful feedback, including from my own patients. They can easily refer to specific episodes and hear different topics,” he said.
“Men’s health is important. The podcast is aimed at giving men and their loved ones the tools to be active about health care and to be educated to manage problems that may come along the way,” he added.