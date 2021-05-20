Kearney urologist's podcast attracks worldwide audience

“Urology is also in the forefront of new technology, like robotic surgery for prostate cancer and using lasers to treat kidney stones. I enjoyed learning about all the new technology and how I could utilize it to help patients,” he added.

Pohlman is a frequent speaker at regional and national prostate meetings. He invites experts he meets to be guests on the podcasts.

“I get a lot of referrals from guests on the show who recommend their colleagues, too. I try to stay up on the newest technology through journals and reaching out to those I believe could be beneficial,” he said.

The podcast has a significant following. He also has started a related Facebook group that has grown to 600 members. “People who listen to podcasts also look for other things that may help them. A lot of people go to the Facebook page to interact with like-minded individuals and discuss their struggles,” he said.

With up to 2,000 downloads each month, Pohlman believes his podcast will continue to grow.

“I think this is just the beginning. I’ve gotten wonderful feedback, including from my own patients. They can easily refer to specific episodes and hear different topics,” he said.