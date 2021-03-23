 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney triple fire fatality victims identified; cause of fire being investigated
0 comments
breaking top story

Kearney triple fire fatality victims identified; cause of fire being investigated

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Structure fire

Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department advance a hose line in the house at 3302 Ave. I early Thursday afternoon.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The victims of a triple fire fatality last week in Kearney have been identified.

The victims are Lori Montgomery, 39, and her children Austin, 4, and Emmah, 2, said a news release from the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. They died Thursday following the report of a structure fire at their home at 12:42 p.m. in the 330 block of Avenue I.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney Police Department arrived at the scene they found the house fully engulfed in fire. During a search of the house firefighters located the victims who were carried outside by firefighters and administered CPR.

The Montgomerys were all transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where they died. Autopsies have been performed, however, those results haven’t been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kearney Police Department, KVFD and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News