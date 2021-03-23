Kearney triple fire fatality victims identified; cause of fire being investigated

KEARNEY — The victims of a triple fire fatality last week in Kearney have been identified.

The victims are Lori Montgomery, 39, and her children Austin, 4, and Emmah, 2, said a news release from the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office. They died Thursday following the report of a structure fire at their home at 12:42 p.m. in the 330 block of Avenue I.

When the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney Police Department arrived at the scene they found the house fully engulfed in fire. During a search of the house firefighters located the victims who were carried outside by firefighters and administered CPR.

The Montgomerys were all transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where they died. Autopsies have been performed, however, those results haven’t been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kearney Police Department, KVFD and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.