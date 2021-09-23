 Skip to main content
Kearney Trail Run planned for Oct. 3 at Cottonmill Park

KEARNEY — Kearney Park and Recreation is coordinating the Kearney Trail Run at 2 p.m. Oct. 3.

The Kearney Trail Run is a 5k run. Participants will run at Cottonmill Park. A mixture of concrete and natural trails will be used.

Divisions are available for all ages and genders. Refreshments and random prizes will be given out after the race.

Register by Sept. 23 to be guaranteed a long sleeve race shirt, otherwise registrations will be accepted until race day.

Go to KPRreg.org to register online or download a form at www.kearneyrec.org. If you have further questions, contact Jade Brown at 308-233-3229.

