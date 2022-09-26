Kearney tourism may get more promo money

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is close to entering a 10-year contract for the Kearney Visitors Bureau to provide promotional support for tourism in the Kearney area.

The agreement comes as the city of Kearney ushers in another massive conference center and prepares to begin construction of a $34 million mega indoor sports facility in south Kearney.

Last week, hotel operator Paul Younes cut the ribbon on his new Crowne Plaza hotel and Younes North conference center, which is large enough to accommodate gatherings of 2,500 people. The city also is gearing up to build the voter-approved 204,000-square-foot indoor sports facility. It will be available for local athletes on weekdays, but it is expected to be the site for large regional athletic contests on weekends.

According to the 10-year agreement the city council will consider Tuesday, all lodging and occupation taxes collected in Kearney/Buffalo County will go to the Kearney Visitors Bureau for tourism promotions.

In a memo to the city council, Assistant City Manager Brenda Jensen said some of the lodging and occupation taxes collected since fiscal year 2008-2009 was being used for city expenses, but that will change under the new agreement.

“Since the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2008, $50,000 per year in funds from the hotel occupation taxes was used to apply towards Meadowlark Golf Course (2008-2012) and the Cherry Avenue bypass project (2013-2022),” Jensen wrote to the council. “The funds collected in excess of $50,000 were paid to the Kearney Visitors Bureau for promotion and marketing services.”

Jensen said that beginning Oct. 1, 2022, it is city staff’s recommendation to provide all hotel occupation taxes collected to the Kearney Visitors Bureau to be made available for promoting tourism and marketing for various events.

The 10-year agreement would be in effect until Sept. 30, 2032, and the Visitors Bureau would audit its use of the additional lodging and occupational tax revenues and provide an annual activities report. Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch is scheduled to deliver his annual report during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Hospitality has been a leading industry in Kearney and Buffalo County with almost 2,000 hotel rooms and a lineup of annual events that attract visitors, business leaders and nature enthusiasts from around the state, nation and world.

The Kearney Hub reported in 2020 that even after historic flooding in 2019, hotels and motels raked in $28.9 million — enough to rank the city and county fourth in Nebraska’s tourism industry behind only the metro counties of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.

Comparing 2020 lodging tax receipts, Sarpy County collected $911,121 and Kearney had $750,427. Third place was Lincoln County at $663,196, and fourth was Hall County at $584,568.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.