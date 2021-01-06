Kearney Tire & Auto raises nearly $2,000 for cancer patients

KEARNEY — Kearney Tire & Auto Service’s fifth annual “Wipe Out Cancer” campaign raised $1,904.13 in 2020 to help those fighting cancer in central Nebraska.

Don Jaeschke, owner of Kearney Tire & Auto at 801 E. 25th St., and his wife Ronda donate a portion of the sales of all wiper blades throughout the year. During October, 100% of the sales of Wipe Out Cancer pink cancer awareness wiper blades go to Kearney Tackles Cancer.

In the last five years, the business has donated more than $10,000 to KTC.

KTC is made up of students from Kearney High School and Kearney Catholic High School, and adult sponsors from Kearney Public Schools and CHI Health Good Samaritan. All money donated to KTC goes directly to local cancer patients to assist with the purchase of medication, travel, food and other expenses.

“Any amount, no matter how large or small, can make big difference in helping families meet household obligations and buy gas to go to treatment appointments,” said Dana Welsh, supervisor, CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan. Welsh has been a KTC adult sponsor since the group began in 2008.

For more information, call 308-237-5534.