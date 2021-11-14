Kearney teachers put science, fun drawings into book on weather lore

KEARNEY — As Jan Jones began drawing a frog for the book, “Let’s Explore Weather Lore,” the animal began to take on a life of its own.
“I was sitting in the kitchen drawing this frog and started adding the color to it. ... It was like he started talking to me, and he got this big toothy smile on his face. I just started having fun with this, and we laugh about developing a relationship with the characters I was drawing,” Jones said.
The frog illustration is one of many animals that are featured in the children’s book written by Sandra Hanson and illustrated by Jones. The pair worked together at Horizon Middle School in Kearney. Hanson currently is the seventh grade science teacher, and Jones retired from teaching art in 2015.
Each year Hanson would do a weather unit in her science class, and it would culminate with a weather project. Hanson reached out to Jones to help with the students’ projects.
“One year it was rainsticks, and Jan helped them design how to do the rainsticks. One year they could choose if they wanted to do a watercolor drawing or if they wanted to write a poetry booklet. There were lots of choices they could do. It took the art teacher to assist the science teacher because it was kind of a multi-disciplinary thing that we did,” Hanson explained.
The weather unit always has been one of Hanson’s favorite units to teach, and she had talked about writing a book for a while. In 2015, she took the plunge and began working on it.
“It all goes back to weather lore, and it is how do they predict what is going to happen with the weather. Ours is based on the behavior of animals,” Hanson said.
Hanson wanted Jones to illustrate the book for a while, and when the COVID pandemic hit, it gave Jones a chance to slow down and begin working on drawings.
In order to depict how toads can move from their ponds when there maybe motion in the water due to earthquakes, Jones depicted a toad rolling up a lily pad and leaving in a moving van.
“There was kind of a humorous side or a lighthearted playful side of science,” Jones said.
Jones spent March through June 2020 working on the illustrations.
“This was her idea and her dream and I wanted to do it justice,” she said.
They turned the book into the publishing company on July 2, 2020, and it was accepted by the next day. However, due to the pandemic, things moved very slowly. The book finally hit the stands in September 2021, and it can be purchased in hardback, paperback and electronic form.
Hanson and Jones will be doing a book signing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Sequel Bookshop in the Hilltop Mall in Kearney and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Solid Rock in Kearney.
They hope to get into schools to share the book with students to not only learn more about weather, but also about the writing, illustrating and publishing process.
“We’ve already had some asking us to come in and read the book with them. We would like to get a copy in the libraries so they can have that resource,” Jones said.
The duo are planning to write a second book together on weather lore, but for a little bit higher level of understanding, Hanson said.
When it comes to their partnership, both agree they couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“Our ideas gelled together. It just really turned into a fun, collaborative project,” Jones said.