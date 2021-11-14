Kearney teachers put science, fun drawings into book on weather lore

KEARNEY — As Jan Jones began drawing a frog for the book, “Let’s Explore Weather Lore,” the animal began to take on a life of its own.

“I was sitting in the kitchen drawing this frog and started adding the color to it. ... It was like he started talking to me, and he got this big toothy smile on his face. I just started having fun with this, and we laugh about developing a relationship with the characters I was drawing,” Jones said.

The frog illustration is one of many animals that are featured in the children’s book written by Sandra Hanson and illustrated by Jones. The pair worked together at Horizon Middle School in Kearney. Hanson currently is the seventh grade science teacher, and Jones retired from teaching art in 2015.

Each year Hanson would do a weather unit in her science class, and it would culminate with a weather project. Hanson reached out to Jones to help with the students’ projects.

“One year it was rainsticks, and Jan helped them design how to do the rainsticks. One year they could choose if they wanted to do a watercolor drawing or if they wanted to write a poetry booklet. There were lots of choices they could do. It took the art teacher to assist the science teacher because it was kind of a multi-disciplinary thing that we did,” Hanson explained.