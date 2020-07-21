KEARNEY — Bright Futures Preschool teacher Lindsie Thiems recently won the Christa McAuliffe Education Award, presented by the University of Nebraska College of Education & Human Sciences.
Named for Christa McAuliffe, the teacher and astronaut who lost her life in the Challenger space shuttle accident in January 1986, the award recognizes “courageous” educators who are excellent teachers who demonstrate courage by example.
Thiems established a strong preschool center-based program for Kearney Public Schools’ most needy families. The program addresses families experiencing trauma every day in their homes — such as abuse, incarceration, lack of life necessities and support systems and limited parenting skills. These families require extreme empathy, support and resiliency from their teacher.
“That is Lindsie’s talent,” wrote former KPS Associate Superintendent Carol Renner, who nominated Thiems. “It was remarkable how this young teacher came into the system and knew immediately how to support the families and nurture the toddlers’ growth. Parents immediately saw Lindsie as the person that could improve their lives and keep their children happy and safe. On any day in Lindsie’s class, you can see her analyzing each child’s emotional status. Her eyes speak the words to children — I know who you are, your situation and I am here for you. Lindsie is a magnet for children. They do not need to cry for her attention. She watches each child and knows when a ‘pick up’ and cuddling are needed ... Lindsie professionally and caringly works with parents that live in constant trauma. Not every teacher can or would work with that level of challenge. She shows the courage to make a difference for these children of trauma.”
Earlier in her career, Thiems worked at a Headstart setting serving struggling families. She would not allow any child to endure abuse or neglect, nor be left behind, and became a foster parent for three energetic boys for whom she advocated. As a single woman, she took them in and cared for them as her own. Over time, she worked with the courts and adopted the boys.
Thiems recently married a man who also loves the boys. He adopted them, as well. The couple recently had a baby.
In addition to her work in schools, Thiems volunteers with several other groups that focus on children.
She teaches Sunday school, volunteers for a summer vacation Bible school, leads a support group for single moms, packs meals to send to developing nations through the Feed My Starving Children program, provides financial assistance to Columbian children through Compassion International, and volunteers for Step Out and Serve, which is a local storehouse that advocates for the needy and helps them gain independence for the long term.
Last year, Thiems was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and now leads a support group for others with the disease.
Bright Futures Preschool Principal Megan Schmidt said her school is “lucky” to have Theims on the team.
“I have the privilege of working with Mrs. Thiems,” Schmidt said. “She is a wonderful educator that strives each day to meet the individual needs of the students as well as build strong relationships with the families. Mrs. Thiems creates a warm and caring environment for her students, where they all feel cared for and valued. Mrs. Thiems is so deserving of this award.”
Thiems will receive her award, along with a $1,000 stipend, during the KPS Administrator Days conference this fall.