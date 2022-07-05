 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney teacher, business recognized at education conference

KEARNEY - Hundreds of Career and Technical Education educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in June in Kearney.

Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. Younes Hospitality won the NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Award and Tennille Allison, KHS Career College and Career Readiness Coordinator won the CTE Business, Marketing and Management Award.

This professional learning opportunity kicked off with a welcome by Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, State Board of Education Member Kirk Penner and Deputy Director of Economic Development Dan Curran. Author, educator and advocate, Dr. Kevin Fleming, delivered an engaging and inspiring keynote presentation.

Tennille Allison

Through three days, conference participants selected from more than 100 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their high-quality CTE programs. Local, state and national leaders presented on various topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high quality CTE programs and teaching strategies to engage learners.

Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award as well as the award recipient biographies can be found at www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.

