Kearney Tackles Cancer kicks-off fundraising with community events, T-shirt sales

KEARNEY, Neb. – Kearney students, along with staff from CHI Health Good Samaritan Cancer Center, are gearing up for the 12th annual Kearney Tackles Cancer campaign to help local patients pay for basic necessities during their fight with cancer.

The public is invited to a free-will donation KTC car wash from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney’s Family Fresh at 3920 Second Ave.

The annual KTC Community Kick-off barbecue featuring a meal, games and various auction items donated by local businesses is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Harmon Park Activity Center.

T-shirts, will be sold at various events starting Tuesday. Online orders can be made starting Aug. 2 at kearneytacklescancer.com or purchased in the Good Sam Sure Cure Gift Shop.

Community members are encouraged to wear their KTC apparel to Kearney High and Kearney Catholic High School football games on Oct. 15.

Composed of student members from KHS and KCHS, and adult sponsors from Kearney Public Schools and Good Sam, the KTC campaign has totaled more than $500,000 since its inception in 2009.