Kearney Tackles Cancer drive begins; effort has raised $500K since 2009

KEARNEY — The 13th annual Kearney Tackles Cancer campaign begins with a fundraising car wash 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave.

Kearney High School, Kearney Catholic High School and faculty and staff from CHI Health Good Samaritan Cancer Center have held Kearney Tackles Cancer events every summer since 2009, raising $500,000 for local cancer patients.

Orders for KTC T-shirts, the campaign’s primary fundraiser, will be accepted through Aug. 31. Visit the group’s Facebook page “Kearney Tackles Cancer” for pricing and online ordering information. T-shirts will also be available at Good Sam’s Sure Cure Gift Shop later this month.

The community is encouraged to wear their KTC shirts to football games Sept. 30 at Kearney High School and Oct. 7 at Kearney Catholic High School.

All proceeds from the car wash and T-shirt sales help cover the cost of medications, travel and other expenses incurred during cancer treatment.

“We are humbled and grateful for the ongoing energy and support for this cause that directly benefits our patients,” Dana Welsh, RN and supervisor at Good Samaritan Cancer Center and adult sponsor of KTC organization, said.

Follow Kearney Tackles Cancer on Facebook, or call Welsh at 308-865-7886 or 308-440-9711.