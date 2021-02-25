Kearney Symphony Orchestra streaming Sea to Shining Sea concert free

KEARNEY — Performing orchestral music during a pandemic requires special arrangements.

Due to the nature of COVID-19, allowing musicians on a stage to perform in front of a live audience creates too many risks. Kearney Symphony Orchestra director Alison Gaines will present an online concert to provide a musical experience while keeping patrons safe.

“The first segment of our online concert will be about 20 minutes,” Gaines said. “After that the audience can expect about a five-minute changeover on the stage. If audiences tune in and don’t see anything happening, be patient.”

Alison hopes to provide recorded interviews that patrons can stream during the breaks in the orchestra’s concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 4. Admission to the performance is free and available on the orchestra’s Facebook page and UNK.edu/music.

The concert, titled “From Sea to Shining Sea: Celebrating American Music in the Heartland,” features the orchestra’s brass and percussion ensemble, the woodwind ensemble and the string ensemble. Jacob Cahill, saxophone, also will perform as the winner of the UNK Concerto-Aria Competition.

