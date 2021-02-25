Kearney Symphony Orchestra streaming Sea to Shining Sea concert free

KEARNEY — Performing orchestral music during a pandemic requires special arrangements.
Due to the nature of COVID-19, allowing musicians on a stage to perform in front of a live audience creates too many risks. Kearney Symphony Orchestra director Alison Gaines will present an online concert to provide a musical experience while keeping patrons safe.
“The first segment of our online concert will be about 20 minutes,” Gaines said. “After that the audience can expect about a five-minute changeover on the stage. If audiences tune in and don’t see anything happening, be patient.”
Alison hopes to provide recorded interviews that patrons can stream during the breaks in the orchestra’s concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 4. Admission to the performance is free and available on the orchestra’s Facebook page and UNK.edu/music.
The concert, titled “From Sea to Shining Sea: Celebrating American Music in the Heartland,” features the orchestra’s brass and percussion ensemble, the woodwind ensemble and the string ensemble. Jacob Cahill, saxophone, also will perform as the winner of the UNK Concerto-Aria Competition.
“This program focuses on the unity we achieve as musicians and as an audience, celebrating music composed from coast to coast and performed here and abroad,” said Gaines. “The diversity in styles and orchestrations speaks to the rich heritage of American composers that the Kearney Symphony Orchestra performs. This program is sure to appeal to a broad audience, while allowing the orchestra to continue to make music in a safe environment during COVID restrictions. As always, we are grateful for the community’s support.”
The ensembles will perform music by George Gershwin, Norman Dello Joio, Pierre Max Dubois and John Steinmetz.
“We’re doing this really cool piece I kind of stumbled on, a piece by John Steinmetz from California,” Gaines said. “It’s called ‘Three Pieces for Ten Winds.’ It’s starts off with lots of bird call sounds with a very contemporary sound to it. The second movement starts romantically and reminds me of the Dvorák Wind Serenade. Then it continues with this minimalist flavor. It’s all very interesting and very seamless.”
Steinmetz finishes the piece with a kind of pop tune. Gaines reached out to him with questions about the composition.
“I enjoyed talking to him and getting his ideas about the music,” Gaines noted. “He has an interesting philosophy. One of the reasons he started the piece with a lot of bird calls is because he’s very interested in our environment. He feels like a lot of the world’s problems today are caused because we have lost touch with nature.”