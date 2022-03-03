Kearney Symphony Orchestra performing ‘American Adventures’ concert

KEARNEY – Kearney Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, “American Adventures,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.

The performance includes music from American composers Samuel Barber, Florence Price and John Williams, who is best known for his scores for films such as “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Home Alone” and “Schindler’s List.” Williams’ music is immediately recognizable and enjoyed by audiences.

The concert also features UNK Concerto/Aria Competition winner Maximus Wohler as a baritone soloist in selections by Gustav Mahler. Wohler is a senior music student from North Platte.

Individual tickets for the in-person performance are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the UNK Theatre Box Office inside the Fine Arts Building. Box office hours are noon to 1:15 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Fridays; and one hour prior to the performance. For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.

Audience members are invited to a “Pre-Concert Talk” with KSO board member and UNK professor of music David Nabb from 6:30-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building Room 264. The “Pre-Concert Talk” is free and open to all concertgoers, with light refreshments served.

For those who cannot attend in person, the concert will be livestreamed on the KSO website – unk.edu/kso – where you can also access a digital concert program and listen to “Intermission Interviews” featuring Wohler, KSO concertmaster Connie Moon and KSO board member Audrey Kauders.