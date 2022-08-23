Kearney superintendent pushes back against comments on controversial books

Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools.

Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to discuss the book "GenderQueer" by Maia Kobabe, which came up in relation to a since-deleted tweet from the Nebraska Republican Party to Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb.

"In the book, there is a sexually explicit picture that was the basis of the graphic tweet, and Mr. Innis was asked about the book. After some back and forth with the host, Mr. Innis also read some excerpts from a different book 'Looking for Alaska' and stated that book was housed at Kearney High School and the Hanny Arram Center for Success, along with many other districts in Nebraska. Furthermore, Mr. Innis also went on to make a brief mention of the book 'Brave Face' and 'It Feels Good to Be Yourself.'

"Mr. Innis discussed the proposed recommended reading levels of the book and made listeners question whether or not these books were in their local public schools and to which students they were available," Mundorf said in the letter.

Mundorf said after consulting the district's media professionals, he confirmed both "GenderQueer" and "It Feels Good to Be Yourself" by Theresa Thorn are not in any KPS libraries, while there is one copy of "Brave Face" by Shaun David Hutchinson at Kearney High School and five copies of "Looking for Alaska" by John Green at Kearney High School and one copy at the Arram Center for Success, the district's alternative option for middle school and high school students.

According to an American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom report on challenged books, "Looking for Alaska" was the fourth-most challenged from 2010-2019, likely because of some profanity and a somewhat sexually-explicit scene. The associated noted, however, many challenges remain unreported. The other aforementioned books were released in 2019.

"While many will argue the value of these books to young readers, the fact of the matter is Kearney Public Schools serves a number of students in the LGBTQ community. We have students who are facing internal questions regarding their gender and sexual identity," Mundorf wrote. "These books can provide a context by which some student readers can identify with someone (even if it's a fictional character) who has had similar struggles. We try to support all students as these 'issues' can be at the heart of social-emotional, mental health struggles for many young people."

Mundorf lauded the "incredibly thoughtful and passionate" media specialists with the district, who review titles on an annual basis, "to provide books which are of interest to young readers and reflective of the challenges students often face."

"Kearney Public Schools is incredibly supportive of parents and your rights to determine what materials your children have access to," Mundorf continued, noting the district's library use policy.

A new policy adopted in December of 2021 also gives parents the choice to let their child check out library materials freely and without prior consent, or they can provide consent before their child can check out library materials. With either choice, parents can request a record of materials their child has checked out at any time.

The policy was a way for the school district to be proactive and to allow parents be the decision maker in what materials their children are reading and have access to, not the district, then Superintendent Kent Edwards said at the time.

In his letter, Mundorf also noted the district gives parents and others the opportunity to contest materials selected for school libraries.

"This is a challenging time for students, schools, staff, and parents. We remain committed in Kearney Public Schools to provide appropriate and needed resources for all of our students to navigate their educational journeys," Mundorf said closing his letter. "We do this in conjunction with our parents offering them the chance to be involved in determining what they want their children to read. Parental involvement and voice are core foundations to the educational process and we will continue to do our best to tailor to all of our families."