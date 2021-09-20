Kearney stylist closing downtown salon after 41 years

A year ago, her sister died. “You never know what’s going to be next,” she said.

She knew it was time, so earlier this summer, she posted a large “thank you” sign at her salon. It listed the names of five clients who had been with her for her entire 53-year career. Several have died, but they remained her clients until they passed.

“You become their family. We become attached. I have a client who said, ‘I don’t know what I’ll do without you,” Welty said.

“When I announced I was going to close, a client emailed and said, ‘What am I going to do?’ Another client told me she had never been unhappy with what I had done. I said, “You have been so patient with me.’”

She’s recommended other stylists and salons for her clients and told them to be patient. “Stylists may not get it right the first time, but give them a couple of chances, but you have to be able to communicate,” she said.

She admits she “cried a lot” the first few weeks after closing Aug. 26.

“I was closed during COVID, too, but this is different. It is a loss. A good loss, but a loss. One client came in three times in that last week and brought me food,” she said.