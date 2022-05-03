Kearney students use after-school time to spruce up Harmon Park rock garden

KEARNEY — Fifty volunteers in grades kindergarten through five have used their after-school time to freshen the appearance of the rock garden at Harmon Park in central Kearney.

“All the work they’ve done so far, there’s a huge difference. It will be nice for the kids to see that their hard work created something neat,” said Kendra Larkin, an assistant horticulturalist with the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department.

The rock garden volunteers are students in Kearney Public Schools’ KCLC (Kearney Community Learning Center) program that provides after-school academic-based programs at Bryant, Central, Emerson, Kenwood, Park, Buffalo Hills, Meadowlark, Northeast and Windy Hills elementary schools.

KCLC leaders landed a $2,000 grant to make the rock garden project possible, said Coelette Gruber, a horticulturalist with the city’s Park and Rec Department.

The KCLC volunteers cleaned up the east side of the rock garden that’s north of the gazebo.

The rock garden is a popular setting for photographers. During the summer wedding season many wedding parties shoot their photos in the rock garden.

Larkin and horticulturalist Coelette Gruber said the Harmon rock garden project was an opportunity to expose young students to the fascinating world of plants and gardening. Students were able to examine seeds under microscopes, and they also got their hands dirty as volunteers.

“They really like raking the leaves, and they definitely liked planting the plants,” Larkin said.

Del and Alice Hemsath volunteered to help the kids plant the rock garden through The Gardens’ at Yanney Park Volunteer Program. Kyle Polhman and Connor Brown, Harmon Park’s staff, assisted the kids in planting also.

The children handled the planting after they cleared the space in the rock garden and spread recycled newspaper as a weed barrier, then mulched the planting bed to retain soil moisture.

Most of the work performed by the KCLC volunteers involved some serious cleanup on the east side of the rock garden in preparation for planting. That phase of the project unfolded about two weeks ago.

Gruber and Larkin said the rock garden project was a good warm-up for other public gardening projects they’ll soon be tackling.

Now that the rock garden work is complete, Gruber and Larkin will focus on additional gardening projects.

The highlight of the summer will be in mid-May when volunteers will plant thousands of trees, shrubs and plants at the Yanney Park botanical garden. More information on that project will be available soon, Gruber and Larkin said.

Their positions with the Park and Rec Department were created, in part, so they could oversee the care and expansion of the botanical garden at Yanney.