Kearney students semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

Karson Walters, Alivia Olson

KEARNEY — Two Kearney High School students have been selected as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program. 

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. KHS seniors Karson Walters and Alivia Olson were named semifinalists.

These students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for the 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 368,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.

Alivia Olson

Karson Walters

