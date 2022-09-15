Kearney students receive national award for academic achievement

KEARNEY — Three Kearney High School seniors have been selected as a College Board National Recognition Program awardee.
Karson Walters, Kathryn Knispel and Tristan Christopherson were awarded recognition in the National Rural and Small Town Award.
The KHS students earned this recognition because of their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams. This is not a scholarship program; however, students can include this academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.