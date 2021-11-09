 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney students among approximately 240 chosen for all-state chorus
0 Comments
top story

Kearney students among approximately 240 chosen for all-state chorus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Approximately 240 students were selected this year to participate in the All-State Children’s Chorus, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.

Angela Wright, Children’s Chorus Coordinator for the Nebraska Music Education Association, is pleased to announce that the following students were selected:

Bryant Elementary ­— Aliana Ware, Ezra Bruce

Central Elementary — Paisley Herren, Adriana Macy, Kaydence Siebrandt

Kenwood Elementary — Rosalie Wheeler, Maggie Sabah, Emma Clark, Marcelino Da Cruz Jr.

BuffaloHills Elementary — Estelle Jorgensen, Stella Loebig, Brooklyn Worthington

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Windy Hills Elementary — Alina Ardon, Leela Little, Micajah Long

Meadowlark Elementary — Mariah Bruntz, Elin Kuhl, Drake Ripp, Evelyn Rowling

Northeast Elementary — Lachlan Messbarger, Adalyn Moody, Adrian Gonzalez

Glenwood Elementary — Cooper Lierman, Lanie McGowen

Park Elementary — Janessa Harvey, Mara Fowler, Grayson Bragg, Molly Kenward

These students will be among the 240 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-State Children’s Chorus. Guest conductor for the group will be Dr. Penny Dimmick, professor of music education at Butler University in Indianapolis and director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choirs’ Preparatory Chorus.

The chorus will rehearse Nov. 17 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2021 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News