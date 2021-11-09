Kearney students among approximately 240 chosen for all-state chorus

KEARNEY — Approximately 240 students were selected this year to participate in the All-State Children’s Chorus, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
Angela Wright, Children’s Chorus Coordinator for the Nebraska Music Education Association, is pleased to announce that the following students were selected:
Bryant Elementary — Aliana Ware, Ezra Bruce
Central Elementary — Paisley Herren, Adriana Macy, Kaydence Siebrandt
Kenwood Elementary — Rosalie Wheeler, Maggie Sabah, Emma Clark, Marcelino Da Cruz Jr.
BuffaloHills Elementary — Estelle Jorgensen, Stella Loebig, Brooklyn Worthington
Windy Hills Elementary — Alina Ardon, Leela Little, Micajah Long
Meadowlark Elementary — Mariah Bruntz, Elin Kuhl, Drake Ripp, Evelyn Rowling
Northeast Elementary — Lachlan Messbarger, Adalyn Moody, Adrian Gonzalez
Glenwood Elementary — Cooper Lierman, Lanie McGowen
Park Elementary — Janessa Harvey, Mara Fowler, Grayson Bragg, Molly Kenward
These students will be among the 240 students selected to be a part of the 2021 All-State Children’s Chorus. Guest conductor for the group will be Dr. Penny Dimmick, professor of music education at Butler University in Indianapolis and director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choirs’ Preparatory Chorus.
The chorus will rehearse Nov. 17 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2021 NMEA Conference/Clinic. A final public concert will be 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.